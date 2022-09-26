45-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Submerged Car

Connect with us

On Saturday, a female director of a school was found dead in a car submerged in an irrigation canal in Western Thailand’s Kanchanaburi Province.

Ms. Nipaporn Wongwilai, 45, the director of Ban Nong Ya Plong School, was identified as the deceased, according to police investigators

The white Honda car she was driving was discovered in the irrigation canal close to Ban Nong Ko, a village in tambon Khao Noy in the Tha Muang district.

On Saturday, at around 8 a.m., locals discovered the front bumper and license plate registered in Kanchanaburi by the irrigation canal, prompting the search by divers from a rescue unit.

Local police surmised that the car had veered off the road and into the canal.

About 500 meters from where the bumper was discovered, at around 6 o’clock, the divers discovered the car submerged beneath the Nong Ko bridge.

The body of Ms. Nipaporn was discovered in the driver’s seat with the seatbelt fastened.

According to a police investigation, Ms. Nipaporn went to a restaurant on Friday night to ensure it was ready for a seminar before taking the irrigation canal route home.

Police are continuing their investigation.

