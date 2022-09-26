750-Year-Old Chang Phuak Gate Wall in Chiang Mai Collapses Under Heavy Rain

Connect with us

Northern Thailand

Chang Phuak Gate Wall in Chiang Mai Crumbles

Part of Chiang Mai city’s historic 750-year-old Chang Phuak Gate wall crumbled Sunday after heavy rainfall for several days, as Meteorologists forecast more heavy rainfall across northern Thailand from Tuesday.

The director of Chiang Mai’s archaeological conservation office, Mr. Therdsak Yenjura, attributed the collapse to the soil that had taken in too much water from rainfall.

The Gate wall section that collapsed was constructed in 1957 to replace the earlier outer section of the old wall that encircled the city’s core.

Chang Phuak Gate Wall in Chiang Mai Crumbles

Workers inspected the walls by each historic gate to ensure Chiang Mai public safety.

Over the past few days and weeks, rain has covered the northern province, and the Meteorological Department anticipated more rain and thunderstorms in Chiang Mai throughout the week.

As Super Typhoon Noru is anticipated to land on the Vietnamese coast between Tuesday and Thursday, the weather agency has issued a storm alert for most of the nation.

The Metrological Department warned that northern, northeastern, central, and eastern provinces would experience rain, gusty winds, and some downpours as it made landfall in Vietnam.

w644

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department stated on Sunday that heavy rains from Typhoon Noru could also result in flash floods and runoff, affecting about 52 provinces, most of which are in the north and northeastern regions.

Due to unusually heavy rain that persisted for a long time during this wet season, many provinces have already experienced flooding.

Meanwhile, as super Typhoon Noru approaches Thailand, acting prime minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has directed the Royal Irrigation Department and other government agencies to prepare.

The government agencies were alerted to offer immediate assistance and drainage in flooded communities.

