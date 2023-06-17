Connect with us

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Uganda Officials Over Controversial Anti-LGBTQ Law
Published

5 mins ago

on

(CTN News) – The United States has recently implemented visa restrictions on Ugandan officials in response to the passage of an anti-LGBTQ law in the African nation, as announced by the U.S. State Department on Friday.

Understanding Uganda’s Controversial Anti-LGBTQ Law and its Severe Penalties

This law, considered one of the harshest in the world, was enacted in May and included the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” which encompasses transmitting HIV through gay sex.

Such legislation has garnered widespread condemnation from numerous countries and international organizations, including the United Nations. Moreover, it has placed billions of dollars in foreign aid that Uganda receives annually in jeopardy.

In the face of this controversial law, U.S. President Joe Biden had previously warned of aid cuts and other potential sanctions. Secretary of State Antony Blinken further emphasized last month that the U.S. government would consider imposing visa restrictions on Ugandan officials.

While the recent State Department statement did not disclose the specific number or names of officials affected by these visa restrictions, it affirmed the United States’ commitment to holding accountable those responsible for human rights abuses in Uganda, particularly those targeting LGBTQI+ individuals.

Furthermore, the State Department has updated its travel guidance for U.S. citizens visiting Uganda to highlight the potential risks faced by LGBTQI+ persons.

The law’s provisions could subject them to life imprisonment or even the death penalty. The United States stands firmly in its support of the Ugandan people and remains dedicated to advancing respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms within Uganda and globally, as affirmed by the State Department.

In addition to the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality,” Uganda’s anti-LGBTQ law imposes a life sentence for engaging in same-sex intercourse and a 20-year sentence for promoting homosexuality.

US Stands Firm on Promoting Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms

The law also includes harsh fines for firms, including media and non-governmental organizations, that knowingly promote LGBTQ activities.

It is important to note that homosexuality was already illegal in Uganda, a conservative and highly religious East African country, and homosexuals faced ostracism and harassment by security forces. This new law has further exacerbated the challenges faced by the LGBTQI+ community in the country.

In conclusion, the United States’ implementation of visa restrictions on Ugandan officials responds to the highly controversial anti-LGBTQ law passed in Uganda.

These restrictions, along with the condemnation and threats from the international community, aim to hold Uganda accountable for its human rights abuses.

The United States remains committed to advocating for the Ugandan people, promoting respect for human rights, and safeguarding fundamental freedoms both within Uganda and worldwide.
Related Topics:
