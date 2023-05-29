Urgent Call for Monkeypox Vaccinations as UK Cases Rise: UKHSA

(CTN News) – Anyone at higher risk of Monkeypox, formerly known as monkeypox, has been asked by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to get vaccinated before the initiative ends.

Rise in Monkeypox Cases Prompts Warning from UKHSA

Ten new instances of the unusual infection have been identified in the UK in the past few weeks, increasing the total number of cases in the UK this year to 20 as of May 25.

All of the newly discovered instances occurred in London, with half of the sick people having never been vaccinated and two having only a single dose.

Five confirmed individuals caught Monkeypox in the United Kingdom, while the other four likely picked it up while traveling. According to The Mirror, one case is still being looked into.

Contact with mpox blisters or scars, such as during sexual contact or kissing, can spread the disease. Along with coughing and sneezing, mumps can be spread by coming into contact with infected clothing or bedding.

The UK Health Protection Agency (UKHSA) has advised everyone eligible for the mpox vaccination but has not yet had both doses to come forward and schedule the first one by June 16 and the second one by the end of July 2023.

The NHS reports that the smallpox (MVA) vaccine provides adequate protection against mpox since the two viruses are so similar.

Eligibility and Importance of Smallpox Vaccine for Monkeypox Protection

The National Health Service (NHS) is providing smallpox (MVA) vaccine to those most at risk of exposure to mpox.

This includes men who are gay, bisexual, or have sex with other men and who have several partners, engage in group intercourse, or frequent sex-on-premises locations.

Healthcare personnel caring for patients with confirmed or suspected mpox, or those who have had intimate contact with someone who has mpox, are also eligible.

“It is clear from these latest statistics that Monkeypox has not gone away,” said Katy Sinka, Head of Sexually Transmitted Infections at UKHSA. The symptoms of Monkeypox infection are often modest, however, in certain cases, they can be rather severe.

Vaccination is essential to lessen the severity of symptoms and stop the spread of the disease. There has been a high uptake of the first dose, but thus yet, only about a third of individuals who have received the first dose have also taken the second.

She said, “The programme is coming to an end, so we strongly encourage everyone eligible to please come forward for vaccination if you haven’t yet had one or two doses.”

Vaccination and community effort have greatly reduced case numbers, but we can’t let up now; our goal is to completely eradicate this terrible disease from the UK.

Monkeypox Transmission and Symptoms: What You Need to Know

High fever, headache, muscular aches, swollen glands, shaking, tiredness, and joint pain are among the symptoms of Monkeypox, and they often develop anywhere from five to twenty-one days after infection.

A rash will occur one to five days after the onset of the initial symptoms, most commonly on the face, before spreading to the rest of the body. Other symptoms include anal pain and/or bleeding from the bottom.

Call a sexual health clinic if you’ve had any of these three symptoms within three weeks of having close contact with someone who has or might have Monkeypox, or if you’ve had one or more new sexual partners within that time, or if you’ve recently returned from west or central Africa. T

he NHS recommends staying at home and avoiding close contact with other individuals, such as sharing towels or beds, until further instructions are given.