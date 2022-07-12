2 Youth Workers Surrender to Police for Trafficking Children

Two government officials have surrendered to police after being implication in a child sex trafficking ring in southern Thailand.

An official from the Surat Thani Shelter for Children and Families and the deputy director-general of the Department of Children and Youth have surrendered on allegations of child sex trafficking.

There were two people implicated in the scandal: Phisit Poonpipat, 55, and Suwat Phaophan, 33. In November last year, authorities raided 18 locations in Surat Thani linked to a sex trafficking ring.

According to reports, Mr. Phisit telephoned children at the shelter and persuaded them to provide sexual services.

The case has since implicated a number of officials, including Mr. Phisit, other state officials, soldiers, teachers, and doctors.

Children from the shelter were injured at the shelter, and the shelter’s chief filed a complaint. Furthermore, he warned against disclosing information about sex trafficking that might lead to further arrests.

Sex trafficking investigation

From December to February, their malfeasance was exposed. As a result, Mr. Phisit ordered the shelter chief to hinder efforts to identify victims and customers to interfere with the police sex trafficking investigation.

Additionally, Mr. Suwat physically punished the child victims for cooperating with the police.

Charges of obstruction of justice and child trafficking have been brought against Mr. Phisit, and a charge of duress by physical abuse has been brought against Mr. Suwat.

The assistant chief of the national police, Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, stated that 48-year-old Saengroj “Uan” Kanchana, son of local politician Chumpol Kanchana, is facing further charges for interfering with investigations into abuse involving two girls, 17 years old, in the Muang Surat Thani area and five victims, 14 years old, 13, 15 years old, in the Khun Thale area.

As a result of allegations that he had sexual relations with a girl under 15 years of age who was not his wife, Mr. Saengroj has already been charged. Furthermore, he is accused of removing a child for sexual purposes from their guardian.

A police spokesman said that Saengroj would be remanded in custody until the trial due to concerns about possible interference in the investigation.

Because the two suspects surrendered voluntarily before being summoned, they will be released without surety.