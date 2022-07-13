Chiang Rai Women Busted with 1 Million Meth Pills

On Monday evening, 2 young women were arrested after 1 million meth pills were found in their car after they were pulled over for a search in Wiang Chiang Rung district, Chiang Rai.

Around 5.30 pm on Monday, soldiers watching for the Mazda CX-5 travelled from Muang district to Wiang Chiang Rung.

The car was followed, then intercepted shortly after at Thung Kor village in Wiang Chiang Rung.

The car was occupied by two young women. One million speed pills were found in six bags in the car, according to Lt Gen Boonyuen Inkwang, commander of the North Region Drug Suppression Operations Centre.

The driver was identified as Ms. Saowalak Kommalasbucha, 25, of Chiang Saen district. Thai media did not release the name of the other woman.

An investigation by the drug suppression operations center revealed that a number of drugs would be smuggled across the northern province’s border.

According to Lt Gen Boonyuen, drug smugglers currently prefer to bring their goods in through Chiang Mai’s Fang district and the Mae Fa Luang district.