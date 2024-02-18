The X Platform, Formerly Twitter, Has Been Down In Pakistan

(CTN News) – Pakistan’s popular social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, is inaccessible to hundreds of users across the country because of technical problems.

There was an outage across the country for about 30 minutes at around 9pm, according to Downdetector.pk, a real-time monitoring and outage detection service.

The users on X were not able to view posts on the social media site because they received the message “This site cannot be reached” whenever they attempted to load the website.

As noted by Downdetector, as of 9:01pm, 185 reports of outages had been received, and by 9:24pm, the number had grown to 239 reports of outages.

As a result of this, cyber security watchdog, NetBlocks, also confirmed the outages to Pakistan by citing “live metrics” which indicate there has been a new national-scale disruption to the service.

During the past couple of months, the country has experienced a number of frequent outages of internet and social media sites, especially during the period of time leading up to the general election in 2024, especially for a period of time.

Netizens complained about their inability to connect to social media sites in the last month, including X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube, as well as Google services and the internet service provider PTCL, which were also congested over the past month.

In May, 2023, each of the X servers in various parts of the world experienced global outages as a result of a large number of complaints that had been submitted by their users.

