Connect with us

News

The X Platform, Formerly Twitter, Has Been Down In Pakistan
Advertisement

News

Elon Musk Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

News World News

United States Vetoes UN Cease-Fire Resolution for Gaza

News News Asia

China's Coast Guards Boarding of Tourist Boat Stirs Panic in Taiwan

News

Ruby Franke And Her 'Mentor' Are Sentenced For Aggravated Child Abuse

News

China's Lunar New Year Tourism Spending Surges Beyond Pre-Covid Levels

News News Asia

Myanmar's Youth Fleeing to Thailand Over Forced Military Conscription

News

Expectations Of a Dollar Rate Cut Are Dented By Sticky Inflation

News

Man Claims $340M Powerball Win After Website Error

News

Brazil Judge Imposes $48m Fine Over Deadly Sinkhole

News

Thailand has highest rate of bile Duct Cancer

News

Biden Pledges $60B Military Aid to Ukraine

News

FDA Approves Xolair for Multiple Food Allergy Relief

News Tourism

Airline Ticket Prices in Thailand Causing Concern Among Domestic Travellers

News Lifestyles

Thailand Moving Closer to Legalizing Same Sex Marriage

News Regional News

Thailand Does a Complete U-Turn on Recreational Marijuana

News

Thailand's Wildlife Officials Crackdown on Private Ownership of Lions

News

Gaza Ceasefire Prospects Dim After Israel Rejects Rafah's Call

News

China To Ukraine: We Do Not Sell Lethal Weapons To Russia. We Are Neutral

News

Union Says Lufthansa Ground Staff Will Strike Tuesday

News

The X Platform, Formerly Twitter, Has Been Down In Pakistan

Published

4 days ago

on

The X Platform, Formerly Twitter, Has Been Down In Pakistan

(CTN News) – Pakistan’s popular social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, is inaccessible to hundreds of users across the country because of technical problems.

There was an outage across the country for about 30 minutes at around 9pm, according to Downdetector.pk, a real-time monitoring and outage detection service.

The users on X were not able to view posts on the social media site because they received the message “This site cannot be reached” whenever they attempted to load the website. 

As noted by Downdetector, as of 9:01pm, 185 reports of outages had been received, and by 9:24pm, the number had grown to 239 reports of outages.

As a result of this, cyber security watchdog, NetBlocks, also confirmed the outages to Pakistan by citing “live metrics” which indicate there has been a new national-scale disruption to the service.

During the past couple of months, the country has experienced a number of frequent outages of internet and social media sites, especially during the period of time leading up to the general election in 2024, especially for a period of time.

Netizens complained about their inability to connect to social media sites in the last month, including X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube, as well as Google services and the internet service provider PTCL, which were also congested over the past month.

In May, 2023, each of the X servers in various parts of the world experienced global outages as a result of a large number of complaints that had been submitted by their users.

SEE ALSO:

Google CEO Predicts Profit From Content Verification Based On Artificial Intelligence

Twitch Reports Huge Numbers In January As It Grows

Court Rules Facebook Faces $3.8 Billion In UK Mass Action
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies