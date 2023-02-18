Connect with us

News

Thailand's Economic Growth Slowed More than Expected in the fourth Quarter of 2022
Advertisement

News

Experts Rush to Investigate Marburg Virus Vaccinations as Epidemic Emerges in Equatorial Guinea

News Asia News

North Korean Leader Kim Watches Soccer Match With Daughter

News World News

Airport Strike in Germany Leave 300,000 People Stranded

News

Portugal Ends Its Controversial "Golden Visa", Restricting Airbnb Rentals

News Politics

Thailand's Prime Minister to Dissolve Parliament for May 7th Elections

News

Ex-Memphis Officers Plead Not Guilty Involved In Tyre Nichols' Death

News Asia News

Karachi Police Chief Office Attack Kills 7 In Hours-Long Gunbattle

News Asia News

Japanese Government Considers Raising The Age Of Consent From 13

News News Asia

Indian Tax Department Suspects BBC Of Tax Evasion

News News Asia

Indian Child Marriage Crackdown Causes Distress To Families

News

NM Cattle Growers Oppose Airborne Shooting Of Feral Cows

News

LIV Golf Loses Antitrust Case Against PGA Tour

News

Thai Royal Family Donates Relief Supplies to Turkey Earthquake Victims

News

WHO Warns of Potential Bird Flu Pandemic: Should Humanity Be Concerned?

News

Crowds of Retirees in China have Again taken to the Streets to Protest Over Slashed Health Benefits

News

'Bao Fan', A Billionaire Tech Banker From China, Has Disappeared

News

United World Wrestling Launches A Campaign To Benefit Earthquake Victims In Turkey-Syria

News Business

Singapore's NODX Drops By 25%, Down For 4th Consecutive Month

News

Turkey-Syria Earthquake Death Toll Passes 41,000

News

Thailand’s Economic Growth Slowed More than Expected in the fourth Quarter of 2022

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Thailand's Economic Growth Slowed More than Expected in the fourth Quarter of 2022

(CTN News) – Thailand’s economic development slowed down more than anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to a reduction in exports and manufacturing, but a comeback in the crucial tourist industry is likely to support the recovery this year despite a drop in worldwide demand.

The second-largest economy in Southeast Asia grew by 1.4 percent between October and December last year, according to figures released on Friday by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).

In the three months from October to December, the gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent, falling short of forecasts for an increase of 0.5 percent.

The tourism-based economy grew by 2.6 percent in 2022 after increasing by 1.5 percent the year before, one of Southeast Asia’s weakest growth rates.

Despite the sluggish fourth quarter, the economy is predicted to pick up steam, with China’s earlier-than-anticipated reopening giving the tourist industry a further boost and helping to partially offset the effects of weaker exports.

The NESDC forecasted on Friday that the economy would expand by 2.7 percent to 3.7 percent this year, a decrease from its earlier prediction of 3 percent to 4 percent growth.

The agency has increased its previous forecast of 23.5 million international tourists arriving in Thailand this year to 28 million due to the return of Chinese visitors.

With 11.15 million international tourists in 2022, Thailand exceeded its tourism goal. Pre-pandemic 2019 attracted almost 40 million tourists who spent 1.91 trillion baht ($55.75 billion).

Related CTN News:

North Korean Food Shortage Seems To Be Getting Worse: S.Korea Reports

Thailand Ranks 10th In The Top 10 Asia Power Index 2023

Pattaya Introduces Free Condom Machine Named “Love Bang, Love Safe”
Related Topics:
Continue Reading