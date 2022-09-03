Thailand Extradites Business Couple to Face Charges in US

Thailand’s Immigration police have extradited a business couple from the Marshall Islands to the United States, reportedly for bribing a foreign lawmaker and money laundering.

Jumpol Phansamrit, director-general of the Office of the Attorney-General’s International Affairs Department, said Mr. Cary Yan and Ms Gina Zhou, citizens of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, were escorted by Immigration police to Suvarnhabumi International airport in Bangkok where they were handed over to US Marshall’s.

Their extradition was requested by the US Attorney General’s Office. They are accused of paying bribes to foreign officials and laundering money.

It is alleged that the couple bribed a lawmaker of a country in the Pacific Ocean to support the enactment of laws that would benefit their businesses while in the United States. A warrant for their arrest was issued in the United States.

Before the warrant could be served the couple had fled to Thailand.

Immigration police arrested the pair on Nov 16, 2020 and they were handed over to public prosecutors. The extradition case was forwarded to court where the Criminal Court ordered the couples extradition to the United States.