Sushi Restaurant Owner Charged in US$1.1 Million Coupon Fraud
News

Sushi Restaurant Owner Charged in US$1.1 Million Coupon Fraud

27 mins ago

Sushi Restaurant Owner Charged

The owner of Daruma Sushi restaurant chain has been criminally charged by the Consumer Protection Police over a coupon fraud case affecting nearly 1,000 known victims.

On Thursday, the Consumer Protection Police filed criminal charges against Daruma Sushi Co and its owner Metha Chalingsuk.

The Consumer Protection Police were assigned to investigate Daruma Sushi, a popular Japanese buffet restaurant chain, following accusations of fraud earlier this year.

An investigation into the case led to the collection of 47 files and 15,000 pages of documents.

Deputy Director General of the Office of Criminal Prosecution, Itthiporn Kaewthip, announced the charges of public fraud, computer crimes, money laundering, and fake advertising.

Mr Itthiporn said that over 900 complaints were lodged with the police by alleged victims. It is estimated that about US$1.12 million has been lost due to the alleged coupon fraud. However, it does not include some 129,000 vouchers worth about US$682,000 that were purchased by 33,002 customers.

As part of the effort to file legal proceedings before Mr Metha’s release from detention on Sept 14, Consumer Protection Police and public prosecutors are gathering evidence that will be presented to the attorney general for legal proceedings.

Founded on January 12, 2016, Daruma Sushi Co has a registered capital of 5 million baht. The Sushi chain boasted 27 locations, particularly because of its cheap salmon sashimi.

Earlier this year, the company announced on Facebook that its Japanese Sushi buffet was available for 199 baht instead of 490 baht. Many buyers took advantage of the promotion. However, all outlets and the company were closed in June.

After closing his Sushi Restaurant Chain, Mr. Metha flew to the US and returned to Thailand a week later where he was arrested by police at Suvarnabhumi airport.

