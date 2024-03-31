News
Thai Parliament Votes to Study Legalization of Casinos in Entertainment Complexes
(CTN News) – As of 8:10 p.m. on March 28th, 2024, the Thai House of Parliament voted by a vote of 253 to 0 and 4 abstentions to agree on deliberation on the issue of opening an entertainment complex, which would include a legal casino, in order to address illegal gambling and improve the economy as a whole.
As part of its efforts to curb illegal gambling and boost the national economy, the Thai Standing Committee had previously considered opening a full-service entertainment complex. The study was presented to the Thai House of Parliament for further consideration.
According to Thai national media, the proposal intends to legalize casino-designated zones in entertainment complexes within 100 kilometers of Don Mueang Airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport, and U-tapao Airport in 17 provinces in central and east Thailand, 22 provinces near major tourist attractions, and 22 provinces near the Thai border.
On the same day, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin publicly referred to the Entertainment Complex bill, which included legalizing casinos in Thailand.
The report indicates he agreed that a study of the entertainment complex would include various activities and services, not just the legalization of casinos, as part of the study.
According to Srettha, if the bill passes in its final form, underground gambling and strict security measures, appropriateness, and appropriate taxation will be legalized. It is admitted that Srettha acknowledged that illegal gambling dens were operating secretly.
Srettha, however, has reportedly stated that the legislation for the Entertainment Complex will have to be considered and discussed carefully before it is enacted into regulation and law. In the meantime, the Thai government will address the illegal activities associated with gambling.
ORIGINAL STORY: Thailand Eyes $12 Billion Tourism Boost with Casino Legalization
Research suggests that legalizing casinos housed within huge entertainment complexes and combating chronic unlawful gambling might boost Thailand’s tourism earnings by almost US$12 billion.
Average tourist spending may increase by 52% to 65,050 baht per trip after the entertainment hubs are created, resulting in additional earnings of up to 448.8 billion baht, according to research by a team of MPs that will be submitted to parliament today.
According to the report, the additional income generated may boost the country’s GDP growth by 1.16 percentage points.
The study may inspire the House of Representatives to move on with legislation to legalise casinos and other types of gaming. The team of parliamentarians, led by Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, has recommended a variety of protections to keep Thais from becoming hooked on gambling.
With Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who has been actively promoting policies to attract foreign direct investment, backing the proposal, it may pass through parliament relatively easily.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. and MGM Resorts International are exploring the possibility of opening casino resorts in Thailand as a hedge against unclear prospects in Macau.