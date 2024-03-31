Thai Ministry of Culture Unveils Plans for 2024 Songkran Festival, Embracing UNESCO Heritage Status

(CTN News) – The Ministry of Culture has released plans for this year’s Songkran event, which has been designated by UNESCO as an important global cultural heritage site.

The festival, themed “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,” was announced at a recent news conference at the Thailand Cultural Center. Its goal is to display Thai New Year traditions, promote cultural tourism, and encourage economic development through community-based activities.

According to Minister of Culture Sermsak Pongpanich, this year’s celebration is remarkable for having Anntonia Porsild, Miss Universe 2023 first runner-up, as the Songkran ambassador and introducing Songkran songs in many languages.

Celebrations are scheduled throughout Thailand, including Bangkok and regions such as Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Samut Prakan, Chonburi, and Phuket. Each area will have various events, ranging from traditional rites to modern music festivals, showing the diversity of Songkran celebrations.

Public activities organized by the Culture Ministry include a national artist blessing ceremony, an exhibition on Songkran as an intangible cultural legacy, and a traditional celebration at Bangkok’s Wat Suthat Thepwararam.

These events engage the public in preserving Songkran customs and increasing understanding of their cultural value.

The Songkran celebration is regarded as a vital period for celebrating Thai customs, and the Ministry of Culture invites everyone to participate in the festivities, expressing willingness to welcome all Thais and visitors from across the world.

ORIGINAL STORY: Bangkok to Make Songkran 2024 More Grandiose than Ever Before

Bangkok is preparing for this year’s Songkran 2024 celebrations, which are expected to be more grandiose than ever before because the water festival will be organized as part of the Thai government’s promotion of soft power.

“This year’s Songkran [in the city] will be grand as the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to make Songkran celebrations part of the government’s soft power promotion policy,” Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt stated on Wednesday.