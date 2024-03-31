Connect with us

News

Thai Ministry of Culture Unveils Plans for 2024 Songkran Festival, Embracing UNESCO Heritage Status
Advertisement

News

Thai Parliament Votes to Study Legalization of Casinos in Entertainment Complexes

News

Bank of England Probes Impact of Private Equity Slowdown on UK Businesses

News

Thailand's Defence Minister Explores Arms Industry Cooperation with South Korea

News

Inflation In The US Slows Down; Consumer Spending Increases

News

Maersk's Growth And Evolution As a Shipping Empire

News

Thailand Economy Update: Tourism Boosts Growth Despite Export Decline in February

News

Chiang Mai Implements Smoking Ban During Songkran

News

India's Forex Reserves Reach Record High of $642.631 Billion, RBI Data Shows

News

Check Out The New Gulfstream G700 That Just Received FAA Approval

News Northern Thailand

Chiang Mai to Crackdown on Public Drinking During Songkran

Crime News

Police Take Down Scam Gang in Southern Thailand, 55 Chinese Nationals Arrested

News

Opportunities Abound: Saudi Arabia's Recruitment Drive for the 2024 Hajj Season

News

Elon Musk’s Grok: Understanding its Functionality, Capabilities, and How To Access

News

Inflation Rose 2.8% In February, As Expected By The Fed

News

BlueFire Wilderness Therapy Reviews: Everything You Need to Know

News

Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Where Can You See the Total Solar Eclipse?

News

Annual Burning Season Raises Concerns in Thailand: Impact on Air Quality and Public Health

News

Louis Gossett Jr., Oscar-winning star, Dies at 87

News

What is Good Friday? What's Open And Closed On Good Friday 2024?

News

Thai Ministry of Culture Unveils Plans for 2024 Songkran Festival, Embracing UNESCO Heritage Status

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

10 mins ago

on

Thai Ministry of Culture Unveils Plans for 2024 Songkran Festival, Embracing UNESCO Heritage Status

(CTN News) – The Ministry of Culture has released plans for this year’s Songkran event, which has been designated by UNESCO as an important global cultural heritage site.

The festival, themed “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,” was announced at a recent news conference at the Thailand Cultural Center. Its goal is to display Thai New Year traditions, promote cultural tourism, and encourage economic development through community-based activities.

According to Minister of Culture Sermsak Pongpanich, this year’s celebration is remarkable for having Anntonia Porsild, Miss Universe 2023 first runner-up, as the Songkran ambassador and introducing Songkran songs in many languages.

Celebrations are scheduled throughout Thailand, including Bangkok and regions such as Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Samut Prakan, Chonburi, and Phuket. Each area will have various events, ranging from traditional rites to modern music festivals, showing the diversity of Songkran celebrations.

Public activities organized by the Culture Ministry include a national artist blessing ceremony, an exhibition on Songkran as an intangible cultural legacy, and a traditional celebration at Bangkok’s Wat Suthat Thepwararam.

These events engage the public in preserving Songkran customs and increasing understanding of their cultural value.

The Songkran celebration is regarded as a vital period for celebrating Thai customs, and the Ministry of Culture invites everyone to participate in the festivities, expressing willingness to welcome all Thais and visitors from across the world.

th songkran in ayutthaya province

ORIGINAL STORY: Bangkok to Make Songkran 2024 More Grandiose than Ever Before

Bangkok is preparing for this year’s Songkran 2024 celebrations, which are expected to be more grandiose than ever before because the water festival will be organized as part of the Thai government’s promotion of soft power.

“This year’s Songkran [in the city] will be grand as the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to make Songkran celebrations part of the government’s soft power promotion policy,” Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt stated on Wednesday.

He said following a meeting of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) executives to examine the city’s preparations for the event, which will take place in Bangkok from April 10 to April 18.

Khao San Road will be recognized as Bangkok’s major Songkran 2024 location, connecting with Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue and Sanam Luang, which have been chosen by the TAT to host the “Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024” in the capital, according to the governor.

They were chosen, along with a number of other Songkran celebration venues, to represent various regions of Thailand.

According to the TAT, Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue and Sanam Luang are Bangkok’s official Songkran celebration places since they represent the city’s distinct identity.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies