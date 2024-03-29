Connect with us

Support for Legalized Casinos in Thailand Gains Momentum
Avatar of CTN News

Published

38 mins ago

on

casinos Thailand

Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has expressed his support for the development of entertainment complexes including casinos in the country. He stated on Thursday that legalizing casinos would reduce illegal gambling dens and channel gamblers’ funds to the state coffers.

Properly controlled complexes would be subject to adequate tax collection, he stated.

Mr Srettha spoke as the House of Representatives accepted a report produced by a special committee investigating the viability of opening such complexes. He also attempted to ease concerns about the potential harmful societal repercussions of casino openings, stating that such facilities would be regulated by law and overseen by security services and municipal officials.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, who chairs the House committee, stated on Thursday that the study indicated that such entertainment complexes will generate economic advantages, however negative consequences are also possible.

Mr Julapan stated that the complexes would create jobs, enhance tourism, and reduce illegal gaming.

The report recommended that a bill be passed to establish a legal framework for the functioning of such complexes.

Casinos Gaming Tax

The report also stated that if such complexes were built, local residents would be hired there, and such job possibilities would be required by law to ensure that local communities benefit from employment. The report also suggested new sorts of levies, such as a gaming tax and a gambling tax on the complexes, he said.

Mr Julapan stated that such leisure complexes will include hotels, shopping malls, and amusement parks, with each costing at least 100 billion baht.

According to the Bangkok Post, the first entertainment complex should open along the Eastern Economic Corridor, and if it is successful, similar complexes will emerge in other parts of the country.

The House committee also looked into measures to control and avoid problems in the complexes, drawing on successful Singapore and US models.

He stated that a portion of the cash generated from the complexes would be directed to a fund established to support initiatives to assist those affected and discourage excessive gambling.

Mr. Julapan stated that once authorized by the House, the study would be forwarded to the cabinet for consideration. He added the cabinet may seek additional feedback from all sectors before determining whether to implement the study’s recommendations.

If a law to open the complexes is introduced in parliament, details will be debated again, according to Mr Julapan.

Concerns Over Gambling

Chakkrapol Tangsutthitham, the House committee’s deputy chairman, said he expects the measure allowing the complexes to open by the end of the year.

Civil network representatives from 16 provinces delivered a letter of concern to the House committee looking into the entertainment complexes Wednesday. The civil networks raised concern about potential issues such as family conflicts, debts, and gambling addiction.

Gambling is legally forbidden in Thailand, yet it is widely tolerated and performed. The authorities ignore most gambling activities, with the exception of massive crackdowns during political transitions. Underground lotteries and cockfighting rings are commonplace.

Casinos in border towns appeal to foreign visitors. Many Thais gamble online on websites that are based outside of Thailand. Despite its dubious legal position, gambling is deeply established in Thai culture and continues to be a popular hobby.
