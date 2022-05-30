Samsung Warehouse Destroyed by Fire in Central Thailand

Numerous electrical appliances were destroyed in a fire at Samsung SDS Global SCL (Thailand) warehouse in Samut Prakan, Thailand on Sunday evening.

A fire department spokesperson said the fire at the warehouse in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district, was reported at about 11 pm.

About 20 fire engines from the Tambon Bang Phli Yai and nearby fire departments were dispatched to the Samsung warehouse.

When the fire department arrived, flames were already engulfing an area in the warehouse that was used to store electrical appliances and cardboard boxes.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour. The building was extensively damaged, and all the stored items and packaging were destroyed.

The fire department spokesperson said a cost assessment has yet to be completed.

The spokesperson said Mr. Lon Insee, 45, a security guard, said he saw the fire as he came out of the bathroom at the back of the Samsung warehouse shortly before 11 pm.

A fire broke out in cardboard boxes stacked at the back of the Samsung warehouse, and it quickly spread to electrical appliances.

He hurried to the front of the warehouse to grab other guards who rushed to the back of the warehouse to douse the fire with chemical extinguishers. They called for help immediately.

Fire Forensic police were investigating the cause of the fire.

Samsung may cut smartphone production

Meanwhile, South Korean news reports that Samsung will produce 30 million fewer smartphones in 2022.

Inflation and subsequent consumer spending, component shortages, and the war in Ukraine are the main reasons for the decline in production.

Samsung is expected to adjust production across all price brackets, from entry-level to flagship devices.

Initially, Samsung planned to build 310 million Samsung s21and Samsung a52 smartphones by 2022, but the latest developments have forced the company to scale back to 280 million units.

In spite of record-breaking Q1 revenues and an estimated 73.7 million smartphone shipments globally, Samsung will have to adjust its goals.

According to reports, Apple is also looking to cut production by 20% by making fewer iPhone SE units.