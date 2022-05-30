Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Paul Pelosi Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI

(CTN News) – Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was booked into a Bay Area jail over the weekend on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested by police in Napa County at 11:44 pm on Saturday for driving while intoxicated and charged with two misdemeanors. TMZ first reported the story.

Pelosi’s bail was set at $5,000 and appears to have been posted since in-custody records no longer list her.

Paul Pelosi was born in San Francisco and married Nancy in 1963. A city-based investment firm he founded is Financial Leasing Services. He has maintained a low profile throughout his decades-long marriage to the prominent California politician.

In 2004, he told the San Francisco Chronicle, “I have made a conscious effort to not interfere with her political career.” “People should recognize her as the right person.”

On Sunday, Nancy-Pelosi delivered a commencement speech at Brown University in Rhode Island.

Pelosi’s spokesperson, Drew Hammill, told the outlet that Pelosi was not with her husband during the time of the incident and would not comment on it.

The Napa Police Department did not reply to a request for comment.

Nancy-Pelosi and Paul Pelosi have been married since 1963. They have five children together.