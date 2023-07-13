27-Year-old TV Celebrity Ryuchell in Japan Found Dead

Ryuchell, a TV celebrity in Japan, was discovered dead by their manager at the agency’s Tokyo headquarters. The 27-year-old’s cause of death has not yet been determined, however police have stated that they are investigating whether they committed suicide.

Ryo Ishikawa, known professionally as Ryuchell married another model, Peco, in 2016, and the couple welcomed a son.

According to the BBC, the pair split in August 2022 after Ryuchell stated they no longer identified as male, sparking widespread outrage online.

Ryuchell stated in an Instagram post that they will continue to live with Peco and their son.

Many, however, accused the celebrity of being an absent father and slammed their decision to come out. Ryuchell appeared in a YouTube video with Peco in February, defending her ex-husband and saying she supported them while they worked out their sexuality.

Ryuchell rose to prominence as a significant LGBT personality in Japan, and they were well-known for their genderless fashion sense. As their celebrity grew, they were subjected to a slew of online social harassment campaigns that mostly attacked their personal lives and gender nonconformity.

Terms like “Ryuchell” and “character assassination” were trending on Twitter in Japan shortly after their deaths.

Peco and their kid are currently abroad; on Tuesday, she shared a photo of a cake for his fifth birthday. The family has yet to respond to the news of Ryuchell’s death.

About Japan’s Ryuchell

Ryuchell is a Japanese fashion model, influencer, and television personality. Born on December 11, 1991, Ryuchell’s real name is Ryo Ishikawa. He gained popularity through his unique fashion sense, which blends elements of various subcultures such as gothic, punk, and lolita. Ryuchell is known for his colorful and elaborate outfits, often incorporating cosplay and extravagant accessories.

Ryuchell started his career as a fashion model and quickly gained attention for his unique style. He became a prominent figure in the Harajuku fashion scene and gained a substantial following on social media platforms, such as Instagram and Twitter. His bold fashion choices and striking visuals have made him a popular icon among fashion enthusiasts in Japan and around the world.

In addition to his modeling career, Ryuchell has appeared on several television shows and variety programs, showcasing his fashion sense and charismatic personality. He has also collaborated with various brands and designers, both in Japan and internationally.