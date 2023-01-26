Rishi Sunak faces Another Revolt Within the Party Over Porn Age Verification

(CTN News) – Rishi Sunak, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, is up against yet another uprising from members of his Conservative Party who want to toughen laws so that websites are compelled to implement more thorough age checks to prevent youngsters from viewing pornography.

According to a series of modifications prepared for the hotly contested legislation, all porn websites must deploy age verification systems within six months of the Online Safety Bill’s passing.

Rishi Sunak gave in to calls for Big Tech leaders to risk prison time if they fail to delete damaging information because of the recent backlash from parliamentarians after a planned uprising by Tory MPs earlier this month.

On Monday, the Online Safety Bill, which aims to safeguard kids online, will start its journey through the House of Lords’ upper revising chamber.

The proposed regulations, anticipated to be discussed in late February, would require individuals to demonstrate that they are over 18 by employing strict age verification procedures currently used for online gaming, such as uploading an ID card or credit card information.

This may be accomplished through a third-party tool, a more private method, to ensure that a person’s identity is not directly connected to the porn site.

According to James Bethell, a Conservative peer in charge of the revisions, we need a firm deadline and a commitment to strictly enforcing rigorous age verification. “The existing provisions are a kumbaya goal with too many gaps, no enforcement, and no deadline.”

Other age verification methods don’t need identification papers, such as software that can determine someone’s age by looking at their face via a webcam or phone camera. This method is already used by OnlyFans utilizing Yoti software.

While Bethell maintains that porn is so dangerous to children that urgent regulation is required, the government maintains that the law must stay generic to keep up with evolving technology.

Policymakers have attempted to enact age restrictions for adult-only websites before. Age verification restrictions were included in the 2017 Digital Economy Act, but the government decided against implementing them.

