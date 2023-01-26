Chicago Fire Department Battles An Extra-Alarm Warehouse Fire

(CTN News) – On Tuesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department responded to an extra-alarm fire that broke out in a warehouse on the West Side of the city.

On the 4500-block of West Fulton Street in the 4500-block of West Fulton Street, there was a Chicago Fire that broke out in an apartment building.

As the helicopter 7HD flew over the warehouse, flames could be seen pouring through the roof and pouring down the side of the building.

There was a massive fireball that shot through the roof of the warehouse.

Initially, the Chicago Fire raged for more than an hour and around 7:45 a.m., it was reported that the fire had been struck by lightning.

According to fire officials, no one was inside the warehouse and fortunately no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

There were more than 100 firefighters who responded to the fire.

The building was so large and so long that we had to escalate the alarm. This was so that more manpower could be brought on board, Assistant Deputy Chicago Fire Commissioner Donald Walker said.

An update on the extra-alarm fire was given by the CFD.

In addition to the roof collapsing on the building, the building sustained many other damages as well.

As soon as we determine that it is safe for us to enter the building, we can begin the process of finding out what caused the fire, Assistant Deputy Chicago Fire Commissioner Walker said.

Tuesday morning, the tenant of the building was on scene and said that once the business was inside the warehouse, it was called American Masonry and Supply.

Fire officials also report that the Chicago Fire was contained to the warehouse itself and did not spread to any nearby structures as a result of the fire.

Currently, the cause of the fire is being investigated.

