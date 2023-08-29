Russian President Putin To Miss G20 Summit In India, Foreign Minister To Attend Instead

G20 Summit: Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a telephone conversation with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders conducted a comprehensive review of various aspects of bilateral cooperation, delving into the progress made on multiple fronts.

Furthermore, they exchanged perspectives on global and regional matters of shared interest, including discussions surrounding the recently concluded BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

During the call, President Putin expressed his regrets regarding his unavailability to attend the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled for September 9-10, 2023, in New Delhi.

Instead, he communicated that the representation for Russia at the summit would be led by the esteemed Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, H.E. Mr. Sergey Lavrov.

Mutual Agreement Reached: Prime Minister Modi Accepts Putin’s Decision on G20 Summit Attendance

In response, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged and accepted this decision, extending gratitude for Russia’s enduring support toward all undertakings pursued during India’s G20 Presidency.

The two leaders concurred on maintaining consistent communication and collaboration in the future.

This conversation between the highest echelons of leadership took place subsequent to reports emerging the previous week, which indicated that President Putin would not be attending the G20 summit in person, citing a “busy schedule” primarily focused on the ongoing “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The G20 global summit, slated for September 9 and 10, is poised to assemble one of the largest gatherings of international leaders in India. The responsibility of G20 Presidency was assumed by India from Indonesia on December 1, 2022.

🇷🇺🇮🇳📞 During a phone conversation President Vladimir #Putin and PM @narendramodi touched on current issues of Russian-Indian relations, which are developing progressively in the spirit of a specially privileged strategic partnership. 🔗 https://t.co/faZcjAPnFr pic.twitter.com/Ov4gR0clQQ — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) August 28, 2023

President Putin’s Absence from International Summits: Priorities and Constraints

In response to queries from reporters in Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov definitively stated that President Putin had no intentions of personally participating in the upcoming summit.

The specific mode of President Putin’s engagement in the summit would be determined at a later juncture.

Recalling recent events, it is noteworthy that President Putin took part in the BRICS summit held in Johannesburg, albeit virtually. On that occasion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stood in for President Putin at the summit.

Furthermore, Kremlin Spokesman Peskov elaborated that President Putin’s current schedule is characterized by considerable demands, with the focal point continuing to be the aforementioned “special military operation.” Given these priorities, direct travel for international engagements is not presently on the agenda.

The decision by President Putin to abstain from attending the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, the previous year, holds resonance.

Similarly, President Putin opted not to be present at the inaugural post-Covid-19 BRICS summit due to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in March.

The warrant was linked to alleged actions involving the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. With South Africa being an ICC signatory, there were apprehensions regarding the potential for President Putin’s apprehension if he were to visit the country.

Consequently, President Putin participated remotely in key sessions of the BRICS summit held from August 22-24.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased the strong bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

The leaders engaged in a comprehensive review of various aspects of their partnership and discussed global and regional matters of mutual interest.

The recently concluded BRICS Summit in Johannesburg was also a topic of conversation.

President Putin expressed his regrets for not being able to attend the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi due to his busy schedule, which is primarily focused on an ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.

Instead, Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the summit. Prime Minister Modi accepted this decision with gratitude, acknowledging Russia’s continuous support during India’s G20 Presidency.

