Punjab’s Mobile Internet Services Will Be Suspended For Sunday’s By-Elections

(CTN News) – The Punjab government will suspend mobile and internet services on Sunday, including in Lahore, Gujrat, Kasur, and Sheikhupura, to ensure law and order during the by-elections.

A formal letter from the Punjab Home Department has been sent to the Ministry of Interior, urging the suspension of all mobile phone and internet services on election day.

To prevent any untoward incidents and maintain security during the elections, 13 districts and tehsils in Punjab have been instructed to halt mobile, and internet services.

There will be a suspension of mobile and internet services in the districts of Lahore, Sheikhupura, and Kasur. Talagang, Kallar Kahar, and Gujrat will also have mobile internet services suspended in order to preserve law and order.

Additionally, mobile and internet services will be terminated in Alipur Chattha, Zafarwal, and Bhakkar, with similar measures planned for Sadiqabad and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Home Department has sent copies of the letter requesting suspension of services to Punjab chief secretary, police inspector general, and chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Lahore capital city police officer (CCPO) and other relevant officers to ensure that the suspension is coordinated and implemented effectively.

April 21 is the date for the by-elections in 21 constituencies. Election commission officials announced that campaigning for the by-elections ended on Friday midnight.

As part of the election process, voters will be asked to choose between the following constituencies of the National Assembly: NA-8 Bajaur, NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan, NA-119 Lahore, NA-132 Kasur, and NA-196 Kambar Shahdadkot.

There will be elections held in the following constituencies of the Punjab Assembly: PP-22 Chakwal-cum-Talagang,

Gujrat Post Office, Wazirabad Post Office, Narowal Post Office, Bhakkar Post Office, Sheikhupura Post Office, Lahore Post Office, 158 Lahore Post Office, 164 Lahore Post Office, Rahim Yar Khan Post Office, DG Khan Post Office.

There will be elections in the following constituencies of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly: PK-22 Bajaur and PK-91 Kohat.

There will be elections in the following Balochistan Assembly constituencies: PB-20 Khuzdar and PB-22 Lasbela.

