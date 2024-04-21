Judge Berates Donald Trump For Rushing Hush Money Trial Days Before Opening Statements

(CTN News) – Donald Trump used social media on Saturday to deliver yet another tirade directed at the judge and the circumstances surrounding his New York hush money trial, which concluded jury selection on Friday and is scheduled to begin with opening arguments on Monday.

“THIS SCAM ‘RUSHED’ TRIAL TAKEN PLACE IN A 95% DEMOCRAT AREA IS A PLANNED AND COORDINATED WITCH HUNT,” the 2020 Republican presidential candidate wrote on Saturday morning in a Truth Social post.

This case is under the supervision of possibly the most conflicted judge in the history of the courts, who must be removed from this hoax as soon as possible.

It comes after Donald Trump’s attorneys requested that the trial be postponed to locate a new venue. They claimed that New York City residents were too biased to find a fair jury in the case.

An appeals court in Manhattan swiftly rejected Trump’s request, the latest in a series of attempts to delay the trial, which was initially scheduled to begin on March 25.

As a result of Donald Trump attempts to postpone the trial, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over Trump’s case, has announced that opening arguments for the first-ever criminal trial of a former president will begin on Monday.

Stormy Daniels, a porn star, is facing 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with an alleged cover-up of a $130,000 hush money payment.

Trump has become accustomed to tweeting about Merchan and others concerned with the trial on a regular basis, despite a gag order being imposed in March.

Throughout his campaign, President Donald Trump has targeted the judge’s daughter, who worked for a progressive political consulting firm, and has repeatedly called on him to recuse himself from the case.

According to Merchant, prosecutors on Monday requested that Donald Trump be penalized for his apparent violation of the gag order, specifically citing three of his social media posts that targeted witnesses, such as Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen, and who feared for their safety.

For each of the three posts, the prosecutors requested a $1,000 sanction and requested that the judge put Trump on notice that any future violations could lead to imprisonment.

In response to the prosecutors’ request, Merchan said that he would schedule a hearing for Wednesday.

