Connect with us

News

Judge Berates Donald Trump For Rushing Hush Money Trial Days Before Opening Statements
Advertisement

News

Punjab's Mobile Internet Services Will Be Suspended For Sunday's By-Elections

News

U.S. House Passes Bill Requiring ByteDance to Sell TikTok or Face Ban

News

Fansland Music Festival in Bangkok Introduces NFT Ticketing

News

Japan's Labour Shortage: Can Artificial Intelligence (AI) Fill the Gap?

News

China Bans WhatsApp and Threads Over Security Risks

News Southern Thailand

Foreigner Jumps to His Death From Cell Tower in Southern Thailand

News

UK Rejects EU Offer to Facilitate Study and Work Abroad for Young People Offer

News

Home Office Official Arrested for Allegedly Selling UK Residency to Asylum Seeker

News

Beijing Slams Biden's Accusations of Trade Cheating as US-China Tensions Escalate

News

RBI Monetary Policy Member Varma Thinks High Rates Hurt Growth

News

Donald Trump's Jury Was Selected When a Man Set Himself On Fire

News

House Speaker Mike Johnson Is Ousted By a 3rd Republican

News

Inflation Slows To 2.6% In March, Eyes Are Now On The Bank Of Japan

News News Asia

Airlines Suspend Flights After Volcano Erupts in Northern Indonesia

News Automotive Business

Thailand Looks to Hydrogen Power to Replace Oil-Powered Vehicles

News News Asia

Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Japan's Shikoku Island

News Northern Thailand Regional News

Thailand's 7 Day Songkran Holiday Claims 287 Lives in Traffic Accidents

News

TSMC Beats Revenue And Profit Expectations Thanks To AI Chips

News News Asia

Update: Myanmar Junta Move Aung San Suu Kyi to House Arrest

News

Judge Berates Donald Trump For Rushing Hush Money Trial Days Before Opening Statements

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

31 seconds ago

on

Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom at Manhattan criminal court in New York, US, on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

(CTN News) – Donald Trump used social media on Saturday to deliver yet another tirade directed at the judge and the circumstances surrounding his New York hush money trial, which concluded jury selection on Friday and is scheduled to begin with opening arguments on Monday.

“THIS SCAM ‘RUSHED’ TRIAL TAKEN PLACE IN A 95% DEMOCRAT AREA IS A PLANNED AND COORDINATED WITCH HUNT,” the 2020 Republican presidential candidate wrote on Saturday morning in a Truth Social post.

This case is under the supervision of possibly the most conflicted judge in the history of the courts, who must be removed from this hoax as soon as possible.

It comes after Donald Trump’s attorneys requested that the trial be postponed to locate a new venue. They claimed that New York City residents were too biased to find a fair jury in the case.

An appeals court in Manhattan swiftly rejected Trump’s request, the latest in a series of attempts to delay the trial, which was initially scheduled to begin on March 25.

As a result of Donald Trump attempts to postpone the trial, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over Trump’s case, has announced that opening arguments for the first-ever criminal trial of a former president will begin on Monday.

Stormy Daniels, a porn star, is facing 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with an alleged cover-up of a $130,000 hush money payment.

Trump has become accustomed to tweeting about Merchan and others concerned with the trial on a regular basis, despite a gag order being imposed in March.

Throughout his campaign, President Donald Trump has targeted the judge’s daughter, who worked for a progressive political consulting firm, and has repeatedly called on him to recuse himself from the case.

According to Merchant, prosecutors on Monday requested that Donald Trump be penalized for his apparent violation of the gag order, specifically citing three of his social media posts that targeted witnesses, such as Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen, and who feared for their safety.

For each of the three posts, the prosecutors requested a $1,000 sanction and requested that the judge put Trump on notice that any future violations could lead to imprisonment.

In response to the prosecutors’ request, Merchan said that he would schedule a hearing for Wednesday.

SEE ALSO:

Punjab’s Mobile Internet Services Will Be Suspended For Sunday’s By-Elections

U.S. House Passes Bill Requiring ByteDance to Sell TikTok or Face Ban

Fansland Music Festival in Bangkok Introduces NFT Ticketing
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies