Fansland Music Festival in Bangkok Introduces NFT Ticketing
Fansland Music Festival in Bangkok Introduces NFT Ticketing

Arsi Mughal

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Fansland Music Festival in Bangkok Introduces NFT Ticketing

(CTN News) – Fansland is elevating the live event experience by introducing NFT ticketing for its large music festival in Bangkok, which takes place from May 4 to 5.

After raising $10 million from IME, Linear Capital, and Falablock, the fan-centric blockchain ecosystem will host the Fansland Festival at the IMPACT Arena, one of Thailand’s largest indoor concert halls.

IMPACT is expected to draw approximately 40,000 attendees for two live performances by renowned artists, including PSY (Gangnam Style), Edison Chen, Henry Lau, and Chuang Asia.

Home IMPACT Arena Exhibition Convention Center is one of Asias largest and most modern exhibition and 5 more pages Personal Microsoft Edge 19 04 2024 09 24 24 fotor 202404199261

Fansland’s NFT Ticketing System

The event tickets are available on Trip.com for 6,000 Thai baht ($167.25). These tickets can then be redeemed as NFTs on Fansland, granting access to several benefits.

Each NFT ticket offers many opportunities for financial gain, not only as entry passes but also as tradable assets on secondary markets.

Additionally, they provide attendees access to Fansland’s DeFi ecosystem, allowing them to participate in platform governance for future projects.

The event will feature various Web3 initiatives, including the purchase of exclusive festival souvenirs, artist memorabilia, gourmet food, and beverages entirely using cryptocurrency.

At the same time Thailand emerged as a cryptocurrency hub, the event attracted global attention due to its regulatory support and infrastructure readiness.

Bangkok is gearing up to host the Fansland Festival, a showcase of cutting-edge technology and live entertainment.

