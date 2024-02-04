Connect with us

Pneumonia Has Claimed The Lives Of 7 More Children In Punjab
Pneumonia Has Claimed The Lives Of 7 More Children In Punjab

(CTN News) – An ongoing pneumonia outbreak has caused 764 new cases of pneumonia to be reported within the past 24 hours, according to the Punjab Health Department. A child lost his life in Lahore during the last 24 hours. 178 new pneumonia cases have been reported in the province’s capital during the past 24 hours.

The number of pneumonia-related deaths in Punjab has exceeded 303, while the number of cases has exceeded 18,000 .

In Punjab, there has been an alarming increase in cases and deaths in recent months, which is believed to be due to the pollution caused by smog during the winter months, which is responsible for the sudden spike in cases and deaths.

An infection of the lungs caused by bacteria is known as pneumonia, and it is a bacterial infection. There are a number of different causes of pneumonia, but viruses are among the most common. The severity of the symptoms you may experience when you are suffering from a cold or flu will vary depending upon the severity of the illness.

There is an increased risk of developing in children between the ages of five and nine than in those over the age of five, according to some studies.

Efforts are being made by the health authorities in Punjab to address the surge in cases, emphasizing the need for public awareness and preventative measures in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

Symptoms of pneumonia include:

Chest pain may occur when you breathe or cough

Mental confusion or changes in mental awareness (in adults 65 and older)

A cough that produces phlegm

Feeling fatigued

Symptoms include fever, sweats, and chills

People with weak immune systems or adults over the age of 65 who have a lower than normal body temperature

Vomiting, nausea, or diarrhea

A feeling of breathlessness

Use of E-Cigarettes Among Schoolchildren in Thailand Jumps Over 17 Percent

DSK Clinic’s Exclusive Custom Scar Planning, Tailored Care Solutions for those battling acne!

Nourish and Thrive: Discovering Mobile IV Therapy for Wellness
