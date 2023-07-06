Philadelphia Mass Shooting: Suspect Identified And Victims Identified, Urgent Action Needed

(CTN NEWS) – The suspect accused of indiscriminately shooting people with an assault rifle on Monday night in Philadelphia, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and injuring four others, has been identified by authorities.

According to sources, the suspect’s name is Kimbrady Carriker, a 40-year-old resident of the 5600 block of Belmar Terrace, located just a few blocks away from the shooting site.

Suspect Identified in Philadelphia Mass Shooting: Kimbrady Carriker

Although Carriker has not yet been formally charged, District Attorney Larry Krasner stated during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon that he anticipates multiple counts of murder will be filed against Carriker in the near future.

Prior to the shooting, the suspect allegedly made disturbing posts on social media, as revealed by sources.

Additionally, it is reported that Carriker, who was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time, possessed the firearms utilized in the mass shooting.

This incident is not the first time Carriker has encountered legal issues. In 2003, the suspect faced misdemeanor drug and gun charges, resulting in probation.

The five fatalities have been identified by the police as follows:

Daujan Brown, 15/M, unknown residence

Lashyd Merritt, 22, from the 5500 block of Greenway Ave.

Dymir Stanton, 29, from the 1700 block of S. Frazier St.

Joseph Wamah, Jr., 31, from the 1600 block of S. 56th St.

Ralph Moralis, 59, from the 1700 block of S. 56th St.

Victims’ Conditions Stable, Suspected Shooter Acted Alone

A 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy sustained gunshot wounds to their legs, with the former being shot four times and the latter being shot twice.

Both victims are currently in stable condition. Additionally, a 2-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman suffered injuries from shattered glass but are also in stable condition.

Authorities have stated that they believe the suspect acted alone, and there is no evidence suggesting the involvement of anyone else.

While a second individual was taken into custody, who is believed to have acquired a firearm and fired back at the shooter, police and prosecutors have stated that no charges are planned against this person at this time.

District Attorney Larry Krasner emphasized the rights to protect oneself and others when facing a mass shooting situation.

He mentioned that there are ongoing investigations to uncover all aspects of the incident, including the motive behind it.

The suspect is expected to face multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault, and weapons offenses. It is anticipated that bail will be denied for the suspect.

Police Commissioner Acknowledges Heroism of Officers in Philadelphia Shooting

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw commended the bravery of the officers who provided aid to the victims, swiftly transported them to hospitals, and apprehended the suspect

She acknowledged that their courageous actions undoubtedly prevented further loss of life.

In a separate incident, a shooting took place at a block party in Baltimore during the holiday weekend, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to 28 others, with a majority of the victims being 18 years old or younger.

Furthermore, approximately four hours after the Philadelphia shooting, another shooting occurred at a neighborhood festival in Fort Worth, Texas, resulting in three fatalities and eight injuries.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney reiterated his plea to address the issue of gun violence in America, emphasizing the need to take action.

“The act of an individual walking down a city street with an AR-style rifle and randomly shooting at people while donning a bulletproof vest and carrying multiple magazines is a disgraceful yet sadly all-too-familiar occurrence in America,” stated Mayor Kenney.

“As I stood today at Independence Hall, where the Constitution was written, it is evident that the Second Amendment was never intended to protect such heinous acts.”

District Attorney Krasner shared his observations of the aftermath the morning following the shooting. He witnessed a traumatized neighborhood with eerily deserted streets on what would have otherwise been a beautiful morning.

“Every porch was empty. Every door was closed. Every drawn curtain conveyed a sense of understanding that something horrific had taken place here, turning this place into a temporary desert. For now, all the celebrations associated with the Fourth of July are on hold.”

Multiple Shootings Shake Philadelphia and Beyond, Urgent Action Needed

Tim Eads, a witness to the incident, described hearing fireworks followed by gunshots, as police cars sped by. From the second floor of his house, Eads’s wife witnessed the shooter walking down the street behind him.

Eads also noticed another individual with a pistol, who he believed may have been firing at the shooter. “He was using my car as a shield, shooting into the street,” Eads recounted.

A resident known only as Roger, who chose not to disclose his last name, shared his experience. He and his family were having dinner in the living room around 8:30 p.m. when they heard eight to ten gunshots.

Initially mistaking them for fireworks, Roger recognized the sound, having lived in the area for three years. He looked out the window and saw a group of people running.

After about four more shots, he assumed the ordeal had ended. However, ten minutes later, police arrived swiftly, followed by a barrage of rapid gunfire right outside his house.

According to a database maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today, and Northeastern University, the Philadelphia incident marked the 29th mass killing in the United States in 2023, making it the highest number of mass killings recorded by this point in the year.

The death toll resulting from such incidents is also the highest for this period. Since 2006, there have been over 550 mass killings, claiming the lives of at least 2,900 people and injuring over 2,000 individuals, as reported by the database.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

How The Declaration Of Independence Changed British History

Hong Kong Police Offer Rewards For Arrests Of 8 Pro-Democracy Activists Residing Abroad

Disneyland Enthusiasts Delighted As Collector Unveils Vast Haven Of Disney Magic And Previews Auction