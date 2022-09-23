Narcotics Police Seize 139Kg of Crystal Meth, Gang Leader Arrested

Thailand’s Narcotics suppression police have seized 139 kilograms of crystal meth and 8,000 meth pills and arrested two suspects. One of the suspects is to be the alleged drug gang leader.

Sila Ja-Uea, 42, was arrested in Bangkok on Wednesday, and Bodin Phorpradit, 33, was detained the same day at a market in Nonthaburi. NSB police believe Mr. Sila is the drug gang’s leader.

The arrests were made in response to the seizure of one kilogram of crystal meth from another gang member in Bangkok on September 17, Pol Lt Gen Sarayut Sa-Nguanphokphai, commissioner of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, told a press briefing on Thursday.

Mr. Bodin was stopped at the market and searched for possession of 80kg of crystal meth. He was taken to his house in Nonthaburi’s Bang Kasor district, where the arresting officer discovered another 59kg of crystal meth and 8,000 methamphetamine pills.

The same night, another police team apprehended Mr. Sila at a gas station in northern Thailand in Chiang Rai’s Sai Mai district. According to the NSB chief, police seized a Honda HRV and a Mitsubishi Pajero as evidence.

The suspects were taken into custody pending legal action. NSB police were expanding their investigation to include arresting other gang members.

Mr. Sila and his gang worked for a major drug syndicate in the Golden Triangle that smuggled drugs into Thailand. According to police investigators, the crystal meth cost 170,000 baht per kilogram.

According to investigators, the gang planned to deliver crystal meth on Wednesday at Nonthaburi’s Phra Ram 5 market.