Connect with us

Chiang Rai News News

Pha Muang Task Force Seizes 2.2 Million Meth Pills in Chiang Rai
Advertisement

Chiang Rai News News

Cyber Police Arrest 6 Facebook Loan Fraudsters in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News News

Drug Runners Crash Ford Ranger in Chiang Rai, 6.4 Million Meth Pills Found

Chiang Rai News News

Soldiers in Chiang Rai Seize 3 Million Meth Pills, 2 Men Arrested

Chiang Rai News News

Space Learning Center to Be Established in Chiang Rai in 2023

Chiang Rai News News News Video

Mae Sai Chiang Rai Inundated by Flood Waters, 2,000 Homes Flooded

Chiang Rai News News

Heavy Rains Bring a Flood Disaster to Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Airport Reopens 5 Days after Nok Air Accident

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Airport Closure Expended Until August 5th

Chiang Rai News News

Nok Air Pilot to Be Questioned Over Keeping 164 Passengers Onboard After Botched Landing

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Airport to Reopen Aug 3 After Nok Air Accident

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Airport Closed After Nok Air 737 Skids Off Runway

Chiang Rai News

A Tourist Has Gone Missing After Falling From A Raft On Rapids In Chiang Mai

Chiang Rai News News

Northern Thailand Shaken By a Series of 70 Earthquakes

Chiang Rai News News

Gunman in Chiang Rai Kills 3 People, Including 4-Year-Old

Chiang Rai News

E-Ganja Is Highly Popular Among Chiang Mai Teens And Government Officials

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai Women Busted With 1 Million Meth Pills

Chiang Rai News

Chinese Couple Arrested in Chiang Rai for Shooting Compatriot

Chiang Rai News

Bus Services to Chiang Rai Slashed Due to Soaring Diesel Prices

Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai's Singha Park to Expand Tea Production

Chiang Rai News

Pha Muang Task Force Seizes 2.2 Million Meth Pills in Chiang Rai

Avatar of CTN News

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Pha Muang Task Force Seize 2 Million Meth Pills in Chiang Rai

A spokesperson from the Pha Muang Task Force in Chiang Rai has reported that soldiers on patrol uncovered 10 hidden backpacks containing 2 million Meth Pills.

Col. Sudkhet Srinintin, commander of Division 3, of the Pha Muang Task Force said the soldiers were on patrol after reports of a large shipment of methamphetamine was to be transported across a natural border in Mae Sai District of Chiang Rai.

The soldiers stumbled upon the meth pills near a banana plantation beside Doi Tung Forest Fire Control Station, in Huai Krai Sub district, Mae Sai.

On Sunday, police seized 6.4 million methamphetamine pills following a car chase in Chiang Khong district. Police Region 5 commissioner Pol Lt Gen Piya Tawichai said a white Ford pickup sped through a checkpoint near the Chiang Khong district office about 4am. The police pursued the suspects. Approximately 11 kilometres later, the pickup ran into an earth dyke of an irrigation system at Ban Phaen village in Tambon Sathan and grounded. The pickup's two occupants fled. About 6.4 million meth pills were found in 32 sacks found in the pickup. For legal reasons, the vehicle and drugs were taken to Chiang Khong police station.

Soldiers from the Chiang Rai Pha Munag Task Force and police have been ordered to patrol the area and hunt for suspected drug runners who were responsible for hiding the meth pills.

The 2 million meth pills were taken to the Mae Sai Police Station.

On Saturday night, soldiers from Pha Muang task force and naval officers patrolling Mekong River seized more than 200,000 methamphetamine pills from the Thai-Lao border in Chiang Rai province.

At around 9pm, they spotted a motorcyclist riding along a river in Tambon Moung Yai, Wiang Kaen district, bound for Ban Huai Leuk crematorium.

Pha Muang Task Force Seize 2 Million Meth Pills in Chiang Rai

The patrol spotted a man walking towards the riverbank. When they ordered him to stop, he dropped the backpack he was carrying and fled on foot into the darkness.

Later, the patrol discovered a Yamaha motorcycle without license plates. A manhunt is underway for the suspect.

Last Sunday, police in seized 6.4 million methamphetamine pills following a car chase in Chiang Khong district of Chiang Rai.

Police Region 5 commissioner Pol Lt Gen Piya Tawichai said a white Ford pickup sped through a checkpoint near the Chiang Khong district office about 4am. The police then pursued the suspects in a police car.

Approximately 11 kilometers later, the pickup ran into an earth dyke of an irrigation system at Ban Phaen village in Tambon Sathan and grounded. The pickup’s two occupants fled.

About 6.4 million meth pills were found in 32 sacks found in the pickup.

The vehicle and meth pills were later taken to Chiang Khong police station for legal processing.

 

Chiang Rai Women Busted With 1 Million Meth Pills

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading