Pha Muang Task Force Seizes 2.2 Million Meth Pills in Chiang Rai

A spokesperson from the Pha Muang Task Force in Chiang Rai has reported that soldiers on patrol uncovered 10 hidden backpacks containing 2 million Meth Pills.

Col. Sudkhet Srinintin, commander of Division 3, of the Pha Muang Task Force said the soldiers were on patrol after reports of a large shipment of methamphetamine was to be transported across a natural border in Mae Sai District of Chiang Rai.

The soldiers stumbled upon the meth pills near a banana plantation beside Doi Tung Forest Fire Control Station, in Huai Krai Sub district, Mae Sai.

Soldiers from the Chiang Rai Pha Munag Task Force and police have been ordered to patrol the area and hunt for suspected drug runners who were responsible for hiding the meth pills.

The 2 million meth pills were taken to the Mae Sai Police Station.

On Saturday night, soldiers from Pha Muang task force and naval officers patrolling Mekong River seized more than 200,000 methamphetamine pills from the Thai-Lao border in Chiang Rai province.

At around 9pm, they spotted a motorcyclist riding along a river in Tambon Moung Yai, Wiang Kaen district, bound for Ban Huai Leuk crematorium.

The patrol spotted a man walking towards the riverbank. When they ordered him to stop, he dropped the backpack he was carrying and fled on foot into the darkness.

Later, the patrol discovered a Yamaha motorcycle without license plates. A manhunt is underway for the suspect.

Last Sunday, police in seized 6.4 million methamphetamine pills following a car chase in Chiang Khong district of Chiang Rai.

Police Region 5 commissioner Pol Lt Gen Piya Tawichai said a white Ford pickup sped through a checkpoint near the Chiang Khong district office about 4am. The police then pursued the suspects in a police car.

Approximately 11 kilometers later, the pickup ran into an earth dyke of an irrigation system at Ban Phaen village in Tambon Sathan and grounded. The pickup’s two occupants fled.

About 6.4 million meth pills were found in 32 sacks found in the pickup.

The vehicle and meth pills were later taken to Chiang Khong police station for legal processing.