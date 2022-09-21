Court Seizes $3.6 Million in Assets from Police General

Thailand’s Criminal Court for Corruption has ordered the confiscation of assets worth 136 million baht ($3.6 million) from the former deputy police commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8 in southern Thailand.

National Anti-Corruption Commission Secretary-General Niwatchai Kasemmongkol told a press briefing on Wednesday that they found Pol Lt Gen Somchai Nitayabowornkul unusually wealthy for his position.

Mr. Niwatchai stated that the NACC investigation revealed sufficient evidence to accuse Pol Lt. Gen. Somchai of amassing extraordinary wealth while serving as deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8

The report by forensic investigators was sent to the Office of the Attorney General. Thailand’s Attorney General’s office then forwarded the case to Thailand’s Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct.

The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases of Region 8 found Pol Lt. Gen. Somchai guilty as charged on August 10, 2022.

The court ordered Pol Lt Gen Somchai, his wife Kesinee, and their daughter Panisra or Anchisak to turn over to the Finance Ministry ownership documents for assets worth a total of 136,276,311 baht.

The two women were the registered owners of property bought by Police Lt. Gen. Somchai

Land with a house in Moo 7 village, tambon Hin Lek Fai in the Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan; special savings account with the Chumphon police savings cooperative; and 2 million baht worth of shares with the Chumphon police savings cooperative.

Mrs. Kesinee’s assets include the following: land with a house at Moo 7, tambon Hin Lek Fai in Hua Hin district, Prachuap Khiri Kan; 10 blocks of land in tambon Thap Tai, Hua Hin district; two blocks of land, each with a commercial building in tambon Thap Tai; a condominium room on the 7th floor of Viva Condo in Bangkok’s Khong San district; two savings accounts with the Chumphon police savings cooperative;

In the name of Ms. Panisra, Pol Lt. Gen. Somchai owns a room on the 20th floor of M Condo in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district and a Mazda 2 car.

Source: Bangkok Post