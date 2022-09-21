Connect with us

News Southern Thailand

Court Seizes $3.6 Million in Assets from Police General
Advertisement

News

Thailand's government lifts the ban on foreigners with Covid visiting the country

Chiang Rai News News

Police in Chiang Rai on Alert for "Happy Drug" from Myanmar

News Regional News Tourism

Thailand Extends Visitors Visa Stay Times an Extra 15 Days

News Northern Thailand

Father Beats 6-Year-Old Boy to Death, Tosses Body in River

News Regional News

21-Year-Old Man Busted for Piranha Breeding in Bangkok

News Trending News

Mexican Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.6 Results In Fatalities

News Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Sign Wide Receiver Cole Beasley To The Practice Squad

News

National Voter Registration Day: Here's What You Need to Know

Entertainment Hollywood News News

Adam Levine Cheats On Pregnant Wife, Wants Unborn Child Named After Mistress

News Politics

National Voter Registration Day Is An Opportunity To Make A Commitment To Vote

News News Asia

China Warns People Not to Touch Foreigners Over Monkeypox

News News Asia

Myanmar Army Helicopters Attack School Killing 7 Children

News

Thailand's Tourism Returning to Pre-Covid-19 Levels

Crime News

DSI Police in Thailand Seize 26 Illegally Imported Supercars

News

Adnan Syed Released, Conviction Tossed In Serial Case

News

After The Orange Line Shutdown, Should The MBTA Do it Again?

News

The Third Major Earthquake To Strike Mexico Since 1985 Strikes On Sept. 19, This One Measuring 7.6; 1 Person is Killed

News

Valentine's Day wedding plans for Thailand's biggest LGBTQ+ couple in 2022

News News Asia

6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Southeastern Taiwan

News

Court Seizes $3.6 Million in Assets from Police General

Avatar of Bangkok Post

Published

13 hours ago

on

Court Confiscates S3.6 Million in Assets from Police General

Thailand’s Criminal Court for Corruption has ordered the confiscation of assets worth 136 million baht ($3.6 million) from the former deputy police commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8 in southern Thailand.

National Anti-Corruption Commission Secretary-General Niwatchai Kasemmongkol told a press briefing on Wednesday that they found Pol Lt Gen Somchai Nitayabowornkul unusually wealthy for his position.

Mr. Niwatchai stated that the NACC investigation revealed sufficient evidence to accuse Pol Lt. Gen. Somchai of amassing extraordinary wealth while serving as deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8

The report by forensic investigators was sent to the Office of the Attorney General. Thailand’s Attorney General’s office then forwarded the case to Thailand’s Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct.

The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases of Region 8 found Pol Lt. Gen. Somchai guilty as charged on August 10, 2022.

The court ordered Pol Lt Gen Somchai, his wife Kesinee, and their daughter Panisra or Anchisak to turn over to the Finance Ministry ownership documents for assets worth a total of 136,276,311 baht.

police general

The two women were the registered owners of property bought by Police Lt. Gen. Somchai

Land with a house in Moo 7 village, tambon Hin Lek Fai in the Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan; special savings account with the Chumphon police savings cooperative; and 2 million baht worth of shares with the Chumphon police savings cooperative.

Mrs. Kesinee’s assets include the following: land with a house at Moo 7, tambon Hin Lek Fai in Hua Hin district, Prachuap Khiri Kan; 10 blocks of land in tambon Thap Tai, Hua Hin district; two blocks of land, each with a commercial building in tambon Thap Tai; a condominium room on the 7th floor of Viva Condo in Bangkok’s Khong San district; two savings accounts with the Chumphon police savings cooperative;

In the name of Ms. Panisra, Pol Lt. Gen. Somchai owns a room on the 20th floor of M Condo in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district and a Mazda 2 car.

Source: Bangkok Post

Thailand lifts Ban on  Foreigners With Covid-19

Thailand’s government lifts the ban on foreigners with Covid visiting the country

 

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading