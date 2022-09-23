Connect with us

News Regional News

Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 Barred From Entering Thailand
Advertisement

News News Asia

27-Year-Old Man Killed for Posting Girlfriend's Nude Photos on Instagram

Crime News

Police Seize US$12.3 Million in Assets from Gambling Syndicate

Crime News

Narcotics Police Seize 139Kg of Crystal Meth, Gang Leader Arrested

News Trending News

Trump's Financial Fraud Charges Expose Abusive Tax Schemes

News World News

Navy Contractor Who Scammed US Navy for $10 Million in Thailand Apprehended

Hollywood News News

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Hint Their Baby Boy Name

News

Vladimir Putin Russian President Announced A "Partial Mobilization" Of The Armed Forces

News

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today September 22, 2022: 100% Working

News News Asia

Myanmar Teachers Describe Horror of Helicopter Attack that Killed 12 Children

News News Asia

Man, 70 Set Himself on Fire Protesting Shinzo Abe's Funeral

News News Asia

Myanmar Junta Threatens Social Media Users with 10 Years in Jail

News

Federal Reserve Hikes Rates 0.75 Percent to Combat Bidenflation

News Southern Thailand

Roadside Bomb Kills 1, Injures 4 Others in Southern Thailand

News Regional News

Myanmar Junta Linked Business Tycoon Arrested in Thailand for Drug Trafficking

News Southern Thailand

Court Seizes $3.6 Million in Assets from Police General

News

Thailand's government lifts the ban on foreigners with Covid visiting the country

Chiang Rai News News

Police in Chiang Rai on Alert for "Happy Drug" from Myanmar

News Regional News Tourism

Thailand Extends Visitors Visa Stay Times an Extra 15 Days

News Northern Thailand

Father Beats 6-Year-Old Boy to Death, Tosses Body in River

News

Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 Barred From Entering Thailand

Avatar of Reuters

Published

1 hour ago

on

Former Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 Denied Entry into Thailand

On Thursday, Thailand’s immigration authorities prohibited the former Miss Grand Myanmar from entering Thailand after arriving from a trip abroad at Suvarnabhumi airport.

The Myanmar model and beauty pageant fled to Thailand earlier this year after speaking out against the military coup in her home country.

According to Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong, the deputy chief of the Immigration Bureau, Miss Han Lay, Miss Grand International Myanmar 2020, arrived at the airport on Wednesday afternoon from Da Nang, Vietnam.

Contrary to earlier reports in Thai media, he said she was not taken into police custody.

According to Pol Maj Gen Archayon, Miss Han Lay was denied entry because of an issue with her passport, as per Section 12 of the Immigration Act of 1979.

Miss Han Lay, aka Thaw Nandar Aung, was said to be on Interpol’s wanted list, but this was ultimately proven to be untrue.

An immigration police insider told Reuters that the passport irregularity and Han Lay’s inability to enter Thailand resulted from the Myanmar junta cancelling her passport.

According to Pol Maj Gen Archayon, she will either be returned to the country from which her flight originated or be allowed to fly to a different destination if her request is approved by the airline.

A Facebook user going by the handle “Natty in Myanmar” claims Miss Han Lay has since applied for asylum with The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Thailand.

Last year, 23-year-old Han Lay captivated the world with a passionate speech at the Miss Grand International pageant in Bangkok, pleading for immediate aid for the people of Myanmar.

As a result, the Myanmar government reportedly issued an arrest warrant for her. She reported that she had reached out to her loved ones and learned they were fine at the time. Since then, she has been settling in Thailand.

Mr. Han Lay, represented by Nawat Itsaragrisil, the creator of the Miss Grand International pageant, said that Miss Han had been waiting in the airport’s transit area since Wednesday afternoon.

He claimed that Han Lay was detained at the airport upon her return from Vietnam due to an outstanding Interpol warrant for her arrest.

She insists on staying put. He told Thai media that “she wants to live in Thailand.” She’s holding out hope that someone will figure out a way for her to remain in Thailand.

Myanmar military coup

The Military coup last year sparked protests that the military brutally put down with thousands of arrests; Myanmar has been in a state of crisis.

Numerous people and organizations were targeted by the junta’s crackdown, including those advocating for democracy and among the young, as well as activists, politicians, celebrities, and people with significant online followings.

It was unsuccessful in obtaining comment from Myanmar’s ruling military council representative. Whether or not Han Lay was the subject of an Interpol notice was not immediately clarified by Interpol.

Last year, Han Lay told Reuters that her people “will never give up.”

According to her Instagram account, Han Lay has been living in Thailand for a year.

Source: Reuters

Myanmar Army Helicopters Attack School Killing 7 Children

Myanmar Army Helicopters Attack School Killing 7 Children
Related Topics:
Continue Reading