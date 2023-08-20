Connect with us

News News Asia

Myanmar Arrests Swiss Director, 13 Performers, Including Girl 12 for Blasphemy
Advertisement

News News Asia

Pakistan Government Orders the Arrest of Political Opposition Leader

News World News

Wildfires Force Over 4000 to Evacuate on Spain's Canary Islands

News World News

British Columbia Canada Declares State of Emergency as Wildfires Burn Out of Control

News World News

Wildfire in British Columbia Canada Forces Over 35,000 to Evacuate

News

FIDE Temporarily Bars Transgender Women from Women's Chess Events

News

27,000 Zika Cases Confirmed Across the Americas in 2023

Health News

Monitoring An Emerging Covid-19 Variant: BA.2.86's Mutations, Uncertainties, And Global Implications

News World News

California, Nevada and Arizona Brace for 105MPH Winds from Hurricane Hilary

Politics News

Vivek Ramaswamy's 10 Truths: A Closer Look At His 2024 GOP Presidential Campaign

News

Russia Bans British Nationals and Journalists in Retaliation for UK Sanctions

News

Swedish Police Detain Woman for Using Fire Extinguisher Against Quran-Burning Protester

News News Asia

World Feels the Heat as China's Economy Nears Collapse

News Regional News

Thailand's Poor and Elderly Agonize Over State Welfare Cuts

News Regional News

Khru Kai Kaeo Statue at Bangkok Hotel Draws Fears of Devil Worshiping

News

Guilty Verdict: British Nurse Lucy Letby Convicted Of Infants' Murders And Attempted Murders

Business News

Xi Jinping's Vision For China's Future: Cultivating Socialist Ideology And Long-Term Focus

News

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Returns To Houston With Engine Fire Warning

News

As Food Inflation Bites, India Plans To Import Wheat From Russia

News

Poland Deploys 10,000 Troops To Eastern Border Amid Wagner Force Concerns

News

Myanmar Arrests Swiss Director, 13 Performers, Including Girl 12 for Blasphemy

Published

26 seconds ago

on

A Swiss director and 13 amateur performers, including a 12-year-old girl, have been jailed in Myanmar in connection with a film that junta members claim is blasphemous to Buddhism.

Swiss director Didier Nusbaumer wrote and produced “Don’t Expect Anything,” which premiered on the Isi Dhamma YouTube channel on July 24. Since its release on YouTube, the film, which criticises monks who do not follow Buddhist precepts, has gained over 42,000 views and nearly 1,000 likes.

The junta said on its official website that it will sue 14 persons for using rude and disrespectful language in the film, claiming that they had degraded the virtue of Buddhist monks. According to the junta’s website, the film also undermines Myanmar’s culture and Buddhist customs.

On August 8, a pro-junta Telegram channel said that 14 persons were arrested in connection with the film. It showed images of 11 captives, including the 12-year-old girl. There were no photographs of the other three captives shown.

According to the Irrawaddy, criticising monks who breach Buddhist precepts should not be a felony.

“These arrests are totally ridiculous and unacceptable,” he added, adding that “artists definitely have the right to criticise both political rulers and religious leaders over their misconduct and wrongdoing.”

He also accused the junta of acting out Buddhism. He explained that the arrests are an attempt to portray junta members as Buddhist defenders.

The junta has arrested scores of Buddhist monks, as well as killed and imprisoned several for disobeying it.

Some top monks in Myanmar have come under fire for their backing of a military dictatorship that commits crimes, including the execution of monks.

The film’s popularity has skyrocketed since the junta announced the arrest of the director and the amateur actors. “I really enjoyed the movie because it reflects the current situation in my country to some extent,” said one fan.

Myanmar Junta

Blasphemy in Myanmar

In March 2015, a New Zealand citizen detained alongside two Myanmar nationals was sentenced to two and a half years in prison with hard labour for insulting Buddhism in an internet advertising depicting a psychedelic representation of Buddha wearing DJ-style headphones. The following year, he was deported.

In October 2016, a Dutch tourist was sentenced to three months in prison with hard labour for insulting Buddhism after unplugging a loudspeaker used by Buddhist monks to broadcast a late-night sermon in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city. He was deported after serving his prison sentence.

The same year, a Spanish visitor was deported from Myanmar after police discovered a Buddha tattoo on his leg.

Blasphemy against any religion, including Buddhism, can be a sensitive and controversial issue. In Myanmar, which has a significant Buddhist population, it’s important to approach matters related to religion with respect and sensitivity. The country has seen instances where religious tensions have escalated due to perceived blasphemy or disrespect towards religious beliefs.

It’s important to note that while freedom of expression is a fundamental right, it should be exercised responsibly and ethically, especially when it comes to matters of faith and religion. If you’re referring to a specific incident or situation involving blasphemy against Buddhism in Myanmar, I recommend seeking information from reliable news sources or official statements to understand the context and nuances of the situation.

In general, promoting understanding, tolerance, and respect for different religious beliefs is crucial for maintaining peace and harmony in any society. If you have questions about Buddhism in Myanmar or related topics, feel free to ask, and I’ll do my best to provide accurate and respectful information.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs