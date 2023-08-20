Myanmar Arrests Swiss Director, 13 Performers, Including Girl 12 for Blasphemy

A Swiss director and 13 amateur performers, including a 12-year-old girl, have been jailed in Myanmar in connection with a film that junta members claim is blasphemous to Buddhism.

Swiss director Didier Nusbaumer wrote and produced “Don’t Expect Anything,” which premiered on the Isi Dhamma YouTube channel on July 24. Since its release on YouTube, the film, which criticises monks who do not follow Buddhist precepts, has gained over 42,000 views and nearly 1,000 likes.

The junta said on its official website that it will sue 14 persons for using rude and disrespectful language in the film, claiming that they had degraded the virtue of Buddhist monks. According to the junta’s website, the film also undermines Myanmar’s culture and Buddhist customs.

On August 8, a pro-junta Telegram channel said that 14 persons were arrested in connection with the film. It showed images of 11 captives, including the 12-year-old girl. There were no photographs of the other three captives shown.

According to the Irrawaddy, criticising monks who breach Buddhist precepts should not be a felony.

“These arrests are totally ridiculous and unacceptable,” he added, adding that “artists definitely have the right to criticise both political rulers and religious leaders over their misconduct and wrongdoing.”

He also accused the junta of acting out Buddhism. He explained that the arrests are an attempt to portray junta members as Buddhist defenders.

The junta has arrested scores of Buddhist monks, as well as killed and imprisoned several for disobeying it.

Some top monks in Myanmar have come under fire for their backing of a military dictatorship that commits crimes, including the execution of monks.

The film’s popularity has skyrocketed since the junta announced the arrest of the director and the amateur actors. “I really enjoyed the movie because it reflects the current situation in my country to some extent,” said one fan.

Blasphemy in Myanmar

In March 2015, a New Zealand citizen detained alongside two Myanmar nationals was sentenced to two and a half years in prison with hard labour for insulting Buddhism in an internet advertising depicting a psychedelic representation of Buddha wearing DJ-style headphones. The following year, he was deported.

In October 2016, a Dutch tourist was sentenced to three months in prison with hard labour for insulting Buddhism after unplugging a loudspeaker used by Buddhist monks to broadcast a late-night sermon in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city. He was deported after serving his prison sentence.

The same year, a Spanish visitor was deported from Myanmar after police discovered a Buddha tattoo on his leg.

