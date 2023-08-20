Connect with us

News

21 Indian Students Deported from the US in a Single Day
Advertisement

News News Asia

Myanmar Arrests Swiss Director, 13 Performers, Including Girl 12 for Blasphemy

News News Asia

Pakistan Government Orders the Arrest of Political Opposition Leader

News World News

Wildfires Force Over 4000 to Evacuate on Spain's Canary Islands

News World News

British Columbia Canada Declares State of Emergency as Wildfires Burn Out of Control

News World News

Wildfire in British Columbia Canada Forces Over 35,000 to Evacuate

News

FIDE Temporarily Bars Transgender Women from Women's Chess Events

News

27,000 Zika Cases Confirmed Across the Americas in 2023

Health News

Monitoring An Emerging Covid-19 Variant: BA.2.86's Mutations, Uncertainties, And Global Implications

News World News

California, Nevada and Arizona Brace for 105MPH Winds from Hurricane Hilary

Politics News

Vivek Ramaswamy's 10 Truths: A Closer Look At His 2024 GOP Presidential Campaign

News

Russia Bans British Nationals and Journalists in Retaliation for UK Sanctions

News

Swedish Police Detain Woman for Using Fire Extinguisher Against Quran-Burning Protester

News News Asia

World Feels the Heat as China's Economy Nears Collapse

News Regional News

Thailand's Poor and Elderly Agonize Over State Welfare Cuts

News Regional News

Khru Kai Kaeo Statue at Bangkok Hotel Draws Fears of Devil Worshiping

News

Guilty Verdict: British Nurse Lucy Letby Convicted Of Infants' Murders And Attempted Murders

Business News

Xi Jinping's Vision For China's Future: Cultivating Socialist Ideology And Long-Term Focus

News

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Returns To Houston With Engine Fire Warning

News

As Food Inflation Bites, India Plans To Import Wheat From Russia

News

21 Indian Students Deported from the US in a Single Day

Published

17 seconds ago

on

21 Indian Students Deported from the US in a Single Day

(CTN News) – In a disheartening incident, twenty-one Indian students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were deported from the United States in a single day, triggering anxieties over visa-related matters.

Despite completing the necessary visa formalities, these students encountered unexpected document checks and detainment at airports in Atlanta, Chicago, and San Francisco, as reported by various media outlets.

The students expressed their bewilderment, as they were under the impression that they had diligently met all the prerequisites for their visas and were ready to commence their studies at American colleges.

According to accounts from Deccan Herald, the students conveyed that they were inadequately informed about the reasons for their deportation, leading them to speculate that their visa documentation might have been the cause. Some even recounted having their mobile phones and WhatsApp conversations scrutinized.

Several students shared that they were asked to leave in a composed manner and were warned of severe legal consequences if they contested the decision. Among the universities that were intended destinations for these students, common mentions included institutions in the states of Missouri and South Dakota.

Simultaneously, 7am.com reported that the distressed students found themselves confined in cramped spaces with minimal communication following their checks. Additionally, they reported being subjected to threats of incarceration.

As a result of this deportation, the affected students now face a five-year prohibition from entering the United States, as highlighted in a report by The Hindu. The repercussions of this situation extend beyond the immediate loss of time, resources, and future prospects.

The stringent regulations of the US immigration system, especially the five-year ban imposed on those deemed inadmissible upon deportation, have left these students grappling with uncertainty and anxiety.

US new visa rule may deport tens of thousands of Indian students

Adding to the complexity of the situation, the United States has introduced new visa rules for foreign students in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These rules have the potential to compel Indian and Chinese students to either return to their home countries or risk deportation.

Notably, around 202,000 Indian and 369,000 Chinese students constitute a significant proportion of international students studying in the US. The new regulations discourage students from continuing their education online, citing concerns over compromised educational quality and economic ramifications, as previously reported by Mint.

The pandemic has already prompted an estimated 40%-50% of Indian students to return to their home country. The introduction of these new visa rules further raises concerns among the remaining students, introducing confusion and uncertainty into their academic journey.

Sunit Singh Kocher, a seasoned study abroad consultant based in Delhi, emphasized that the situation could potentially lead to more students returning or encountering immigration issues due to the changed circumstances.

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs