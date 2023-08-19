Khru Kai Kaeo Statue at Bangkok Hotel Draws Fears of Devil Worshiping

A group of Buddhist artists is requesting a Bangkok hotel to remove a contentious sculpture of Khru Kai Kaeo from its grounds, claiming that its unattractive appearance bothers passers-by and may be linked to devil worshiping.

The group, calling itself the “Council of Artists Promoting Buddhism,” plans to gather on Friday at the Bazaar Hotel on Ratchadaphisek Road to persuade hotel management to remove the statue of Khru Kai Kaeo from its premises, which they believe promotes “devil worship.”

The Religious Affairs Department-accredited council claimed it was highly improper for the hotel to install the 4-metre-tall gargoyle-like sculpture on its premises. Khru Kai Kaeo, also known as Khru Ba Kai Kaeo, is a famous mentor teacher of Jayavarman VII, a former Khmer Empire king. Some historians, however, claim to have never heard of this so-called deity.

Citing a huge number of complaints received by the council about the frightening-looking sculpture, the council stated that it must take action on behalf of the public. The sculpture’s unique look may terrify passers-by and commuters because it is readily visible from the busy Ratchadaphisek Road, according to the Bangkok Post.

Another civic group, the National Thai People Council (NTPC), petitioned Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt yesterday to relocate the artwork to a less visible location, claiming it “threatens Thai culture and beliefs.”

A representative of the NTPC, Phonphakhun Setthayabodi, stated that it was exceedingly inappropriate for the hotel to put an evil-looking sculpture for people to worship as if it were a Buddha figure.

He described it as “supporting a devil-worshipping cult.”

On the morning of August 9, the Khru Kai Kaeo sculpture grabbed news when it was transported on the back of a truck from a studio in Ratchaburi to the Huai Khwang shrine.

The truck became trapped near a pedestrian bridge, causing traffic on Ratchadaphisek Road to halt for approximately two hours.

The unique appearance of the sculpture generated speculation about what it symbolized. According to reports, some worshippers attempted to purchase cats, dogs, and bunnies to sacrifice to the deity.

Bangkok Hotel Khru Kai Kaeo controversy

According to legend, “Kru Guy Kaeo” was a respected Khmer religious teacher, probably affiliated with King Jayavarman VII, the founder of Bayon Temple and the first devoted Buddhist king. However, there is no reference of “Kru Guy Kaeo” in historical sources.

Following the installation, many individuals began to worship the statue and request lottery numbers, which is a common superstitious practise in Thai society.

Some online advise even stated that in order to worship Kru Guy Kaeo, one must sacrifice a dog or cat, which sparked outrage and resentment among animal lovers.

Nattawut Rattanasuk, 42, a Khru Kai Kaeo follower and the founder of Nonthaburi’s Ganesha Tewalai Bang Yai, which erected a life-size statue of Kru Guy Kaeo over four years ago, told Khaosod News that such advise was incorrect. He emphasised that it was not essential to disrupt people’s lives or engage animals in order to worship Kru Guy Kaeo.

“Performing ceremonies on animals is already a sin. “How can you receive blessings through it?” Nattawut explained.

According to Special Professor Thongtong Chandransu, an expert in history, religion, and culture, the idea that Kru Guy Kaeo was a teacher of King Jayavarman VII lacks valid proof.

While not unlawful, this belief implies a level of psychological instability in society.

“This statue, to which many people pay homage without knowing what it is, is not art, nor is it human or animal.” I’m still not sure why visiting this statue would be considered auspicious. Furthermore, I’m concerned that it will have the reverse effect,” Thongtong remarked.

On the religious side, Phra Payom Kalayano, a renowned monk from Wat Suan Kaew, anticipated that Kru Kai Kaeo’s popularity would last six months to a year, similar to other transitory phenomena in Thai society.

“I don’t want people to be at odds with one another because of their beliefs.” I want them to understand and value it. Even if you believe in a belief, you must be clear about whether it is correct or not, and whether it is beneficial or not. “Do not succumb to beliefs that cause pain,” Phra Payom advised.

