Thailand’s Poor and Elderly Agonize Over State Welfare Cuts

Thailand’s universal welfare system has taken a step backwards with the caretaker government’s recent decision to limit monthly handouts of 600 to 1,000 baht per head to only the poor and elderly Thai. Previously, all elderly Thai qualified.

Those who register as senior will no longer receive monthly state subsidies unless they can demonstrate that they do not have enough income or resources to survive on.

“I am concerned that millions of elderly Thais, despite their poverty,” remarked Saiyud, 67.

She emphasised that proving one’s poverty is difficult due to the multiple conditions that must be completed. For example, she was denied a welfare card just because her household income with her children over 100,000 baht per year.

“But in reality, my kids never give me money,” the elderly woman explained.

Fortunately, Saiyud is one of 10.8 million elderly Thai whose eligibility to state-provided monthly payments is unaffected because he enrolled before the new laws took effect on August 12.

Nonetheless, she feels awful because she is aware of the difficulties that disadvantaged older persons experience in their daily life. While the government’s monthly grant is minimal, it provides consistent income on which they may rely.

Thailand’s Welfare Started in 1993

The State Welfare for Equality and Justice (We Fair) organisation has committed to resist the new laws by appealing relevant authorities such as the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and the Ministry of Finance.

“With the new rules, it’s as if we’ve gone back to pre-2009,” We Fair’s director Nitirat Sapsomboon bemoaned.

Thailand began providing monthly subsidies to the aged poor in 1993, during the Chuan Leekpai-led government’s tenure. Kamnans and village leaders were in charge of determining who was qualified. Those who qualified received a monthly stipend of 200 baht. The monthly subsidy gradually increased to 300 baht.

The Abhisit Vejjajiva-led government modified the conditions for providing a universal elderly subsidy in 2009. The state provided 500 baht per month to all senior Thais, not only the destitute. The plan only applied to state pensioners, such as retired public officials.

Monthly state-provided subsidies have climbed over the last decade to the present minimum rate of 600 baht. Those in their 60s receive 600 baht each month, up to 700 baht at 70 and 800 baht at 90. Those over the age of 90 earn 1,000 baht every month.

Several political parties made major promises to increase elderly assistance dramatically ahead of the May 14 general election. The Move Forward and Thai Srang Thai parties, for example, have committed to raise it to 3,000 baht each month. As a result, the public was taken aback when the new rules on elderly assistance appeared unexpectedly in the Royal Gazette earlier this month.

“Under the new rules, the government no longer provides universal welfare to the elderly population of the country.” “What they will do is help the poor,” Nitirat explained.

Changing of Attitude

Krisada Chinavicharana, permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry, stated that the current action intends to promote long-term budgetary sustainability. He also highlighted that if monthly subsidies are focused at the elderly who truly need them, rather than all old Thai, the government will be able to save enormous amounts of money.

The government gave out 79.3 billion baht in monthly subsidies to 10.48 million elderly Thais in the fiscal year 2021. The expenditure increased to 82.43 billion baht the next fiscal year, as the number of elderly Thais increased to 10.91 million.

The number of old Thai has risen to 11.21 million in the current fiscal year, 2023, and is expected to climb further. Thailand will be a super-aged society by 2030, with the elderly accounting for 28% of the population.

“We used to budget 50 billion baht per year for the elderly’s monthly subsidies.” However, the funding required for the next fiscal year could reach 90 billion baht. That is why, according to Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek, we need to change our attitude.

According to Theepakorn Jithitikulchai of Thammasat University’s Faculty of Economics, the government’s latest move stemmed from a reluctance to improve the country’s structural inequalities.

“In other words, it does not want to collect [more] tax from the rich in order to make society fairer,” the researcher explained.

He went on to say that the government is so fearful of upsetting the interests of the minority at the top of Thai society’s pyramid that it ignores any recommendations offered by the people’s sector, intellectual circles, and even numerous political parties.

“In fact, even if the monthly subsidy for the elderly increased to 3,000 baht, the budget required would be far less than what the government spends on retired civil servants,” Theepakorn pointed out.

Monthly assistance for the elderly

If the government believes that the budget is increasing in an alarming manner, he believes that the government should reassess the country’s current structure and look for ways to divide resources more fairly.

“While there are many proposed solutions, the government chose to cut the budget for elderly Thai subsidies.” We’ve arrived at a fork in the road. Thailand will be impoverished in 10 to 20 years if the government does not create a firm basis for a harmonious and equitable society,” Theepakorn predicted.

Sustarum Thammaboosadee, another Thammasat University lecturer, stated that monthly assistance for the elderly help to support their families and alleviate their fears. While the government would not dare to decrease the budgets of institutions such as the Defence Ministry, he noted, it has shown no reluctance to lower the benefits of many senior Thais.

“Every Thai citizen pays taxes to the government.” They are deserving of help. “No one should be left out,” he told Thai PBS.

Nimit Tien-udom, an advocate for a wider welfare state, agreed with the concept of generating government money through other means to ensure that all senior Thais continue to receive monthly state payments.

“Reform the tax system and impose wealth taxes, capital gains taxes, and land vacancy taxes,” he said.

Nimit went on to say that establishing poverty was a difficult procedure that also harmed the dignity of many Thais.

Move Forward MP Sia Jampathong expressed dissatisfaction with the caretaker government’s decision to discontinue the universal monthly assistance for senior Thais. “We’ve already stated our position. “We will push for a pension-for-all law,” said the politician, whose party appears to be destined for opposition despite winning the May election.