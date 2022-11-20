Iran To Help Russia Create Drones To Use In Ukraine war, Report Says

(CTN NEWS) – Ruslan Pukhov, an advisor to Russia’s defence ministry, apparently mistakenly said in October that the country was using Iranian drones.

As the saying goes, ‘we all have an asshole, but we don’t talk about it.’ We all know the drones are Iranian, but the government refuses to admit it,” said Pukhov.

The Post reported that the two countries would start production within the next few months, trading information about drones – such as “designs and key components” – during the interim.

According to the report, Iranian drones will be made in Russia, a tactic Iran uses to avoid sanctions and be seen as neutral.

The process from decision-making to implementation is moving quickly; an unnamed official told The Post. “It’s moving fast and has a lot of steam.”

Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian admitted that Iran had sent drones to Russia “before the Ukraine war.”

Russia and Iran may have allied to resist sanctions imposed by the West.

In a statement to The Washington Post, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said:

“Iran and Russia can lie to the world, but they cannot hide the facts: Tehran is providing weapons and assistance to Russia in its operations to kill Ukrainian civilians. Both Iran and Russia are isolated.”

