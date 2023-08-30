India Protests China’s New Map Claiming Indian Territory Amid Border Tensions

(CTN News) – Tensions between India and China have escalated again due to a new map released by China that lays claim to territory India considers its own. This dispute adds to the longstanding tensions between the two Asian neighbors over their mutual border in the Himalayan region.

India’s Strong Protest Over the New Map

India has lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels in response to China’s new map. The map in question portrays the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin plateau as part of Chinese territory.

India strongly rejects these claims, asserting that they lack any factual basis. The move by China to assert such territorial claims further complicates the ongoing boundary resolution process.

India has identified two areas on the map that China claims as its own. Arunachal Pradesh, located in India’s northeastern region, is considered by China to be part of Tibet. However, India maintains its sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh.

Aksai Chin, a strategically significant corridor connecting Tibet to western China, is also claimed by India but currently controlled by China. India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar firmly rejected China’s territorial assertions, stating that such claims do not change the reality of the situation.

The border dispute between China and India escalated dramatically in June 2020 when clashes between their soldiers in the Himalayan region resulted in casualties. While the situation has calmed down, pockets of stand-offs persist along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto border separating the two countries.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently discussed with China’s President Xi Jinping during the BRICS summit in Johannesburg. The meeting was described as a candid exchange of views.

During this conversation, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of observing and respecting the LAC. The recent protest against the new map indicates India’s ongoing concerns regarding the disputed border and its implications.

Infrastructure and Border Security Efforts

India has taken steps to bolster its presence along the border by investing substantial funds in connectivity projects and establishing new paramilitary battalions. These efforts aim to enhance border security and establish a strong civilian presence in the region.

In conclusion, China’s release of a new map claiming Indian territory has reignited tensions between the two nations. India’s protest underscores its commitment to maintaining its territorial integrity and resolving the border dispute diplomatically. However, the situation remains complex, and both countries continue to engage in efforts to secure their interests along the disputed border.