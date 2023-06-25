Gemovac-OM: India Launches First mRNA Vaccine for Omicron Variant

(CTN News) – Gemovac-OM, an Omicron-specific mRNA-based booster vaccine, has been launched by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, marking a significant milestone in India’s fight against COVID-19.

Developed using indigenous platform technology by Gennova, this breakthrough vaccine has received funding support from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), underlining India’s commitment to technology-driven innovation.

Development of Gemovac-OM Supported by DBT and BIRAC

The approval for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) was granted by the Drug Control General of India (DCGI), highlighting the vaccine’s safety and efficacy. Gemovac-OM represents the fifth vaccine developed under the Mission Covid Suraksha initiative, implemented by DBT and BIRAC as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 package to expedite the development of indigenous COVID-19 vaccines.

DBT’s successful creation of an indigenous mRNA-platform technology for Gemovac-OM reflects its mission to support technology-driven entrepreneurship and aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a self-reliant India. The platform technology for this vaccine holds immense potential for developing future vaccines in a shorter timeframe.

Gemovac-OM distinguishes itself as a thermostable vaccine, eliminating the need for ultra-cold chain infrastructure other approved mRNA-based vaccines require.

This breakthrough innovation enables seamless vaccine deployment, even in remote areas, as the existing supply chain infrastructure is sufficient for distribution.

Additionally, Gemovac-OM introduces a needle-free injection delivery system, revolutionizing the administration process and increasing immune responses in study participants.

Needle-Free Injection: Revolutionary Feature of Gemovac-OM

The clinical outcome of Gemovac-OM highlights the necessity for variant-specific vaccines to ensure an optimal immune response.

With its unique features and remarkable efficacy, Gemovac-OM represents a significant step forward in India’s battle against COVID-19, reaffirming the government’s commitment to investing in cutting-edge technologies and fostering a thriving entrepreneurship and startup ecosystem.

In conclusion, Gemovac-OM addresses the Omicron variant and sets a new standard for vaccine development in India, showcasing the nation’s scientific capabilities and determination to combat the COVID-19 pandemic effectively.