Connect with us

News

Gold Falls Below Record Highs After Dollar Yields Rise
Advertisement

News

Moderate Threat Of Severe Weather Exists In Kentucky And Indiana

News News Asia

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Northeastern Japan

Middle East News

Israel Bombs Iranian Embassy in Syria Killing Top Commander

News Northern Thailand

Massive Wildfires Rage Across Northern Thailand

News News Asia

SHOCKING VIDEO!! Woman in China Throws Her Baby Out of 22 Story Apartment Window

News Regional News

Thailand's Meteorologists Forecast 43-45°C Temperatures for Songkran

Crime News Politics Regional News

Thailand's National Police Chief Accused of Money Laundering

News

CNOOC & ExxonMobil (XOM) Challenge Chevron's Acquisition Of Guyana

News

In March, OPEC Oil Production Fell, Led By Iraq

News

Inflation In Pakistan Slows Further To 20.7% In March

News

The Dollar Has Increased After Low Rate Bets

News

In 2023, Trump Media Lost $58 Million, A Net Loss Of More Than 25%

News

Investigation Links Havana Syndrome To Russian Military Agency GRU

News

Powerball Lottery Jumps to a Staggering US$975 Million

News Ukraine War

Russians Back Putin in Blaming Ukraine for Concert Hall Attack

News Regional News

Food Delivery Platforms in Thailand Come Under Fire from Human Rights Body

News

SQE Preparation Tips: How to Successfully Navigate Your Study Plan

News Northern Thailand

Hailstorm Hammers Northeastern Thailand With Golf Ball Sized Hail

News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand's Chiang Mai Plagued with Toxic Haze

News

Gold Falls Below Record Highs After Dollar Yields Rise

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Gold Falls Below Record Highs After Dollar Yields Rise

(CTN News) – Despite strong US data, gold prices on Tuesday held near record highs, with the US dollar and Treasury yields remaining firm after strong US data raised doubts about the Federal Reserve’s intention to cut interest rates three times this year.

Despite holding below an all-time high of $2,265.49 reached on Monday, spot gold was unchanged at $2,250.79 per ounce at 0415 GMT.

Gold futures rose 0.6% to $2,271.30. Although has reached a new all-time high, there have been some overbought conditions, which have resulted in a moderate pullback.

Nevertheless, recent pullbacks in gold have been shallow due to the fact that potential buyers have been waiting on the sidelines for better entry points, according to Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

After data showed US manufacturing grew for the first time in 1-1/2 years in March, gold’s gains were held in check as the US dollar hovered near 4-1/2-month highs. Meanwhile, 10-year US Treasury yields were at their highest levels in two weeks.

CME Group’s FedWatch Tool indicates that traders pared their bets on a June interest rate cut to 63% after the data came out.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television on Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the latest inflation data do not threaten the central bank’s baseline outlook, however he added that since the economy is on a strong footing, “we are not in a hurry to cut interest rates”.

“Traders will be watching Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls release with interest, as a strong jobs report could provide a catalyst for a pullback in gold,” Waterer advised.

Interest rate reductions tend to boost gold prices because they reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Among other commodities, spot silver rose 0.7% to $25.26 per ounce, platinum fell 0.1% to $900.65, and palladium increased 1.1% to $1.006.74.

SEE ALSO:

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Northeastern Japan

Moderate Threat Of Severe Weather Exists In Kentucky And Indiana
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies