Earthquakes Rock California In a Minute

(CTN News) – There was a big shake in Hollywood this morning after two earthquakes rippled across California in just a few seconds.

There have been reports from celebrities and residents that at around 10am (GMT), they felt the ground move beneath their feet.

It has been reported that the first tremor was measured at around a magnitude of 4.2, according to the United States Geological Survey.

In addition, US citizens were also hit by a second “big jolt” and experienced a second ‘big shock’ within a few minutes, causing them to experience a second “big shock”.

According to the report, the second one was measured at a magnitude of 3.5.

There is an estimated 45km distance between Los Angeles and the epicenter of the earthquake.

The American people have taken to social media to let the world know that they too were affected by the earthquake.

One of them asked me, ‘Did you feel that?’ My answer to the question was ‘Yes, I did.’ There was a tremor in my apartment in West Hollywood that shook the walls of the building.

Another person commented: ‘Earthquake?

‘ There was a brief jolt felt in the East LA area.

Following the earthquake, there haven’t been any tsunami warnings issued as yet.

As the USGS tweeted earlier today, the quake was too small for alerts to be sent to local cellphones as a result.

‘We know some of you felt shaking. We hope you took protective measures such as Drop, Cover, and Hold On in order to stay safe,’ officials said to the public.

A powerful earthquake was responsible for waking up many celebrities, including Josh Gad, Chance The Rapper, and many others.

Only a few weeks prior to this earthquake, there was an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 in northern California. This earthquake caused severe damage to the region at the time.

There has been at least one death and several injuries reported as a result of this incident.

During the investigation, the police said the victims, aged 72 and 83, suffered ‘medical emergencies’ and medics were unable to reach them in time.

In cities like Chico and Ferndale, thousands of Americans were left without power as a result of the disaster.

