Connect with us

News

Earthquakes Rock California In a Minute
Advertisement

News Asia Crime News

Hackers From China Launch Cyberattack Against 12 South Korean Academic Institutions

News Asia News

Seoul Subway, Bus Fares To Increase By 300 Or 400 Won

Sports News

Paris 2024 Olympics Construction Rushes In Full Swing

Health News

Cough Syrup Deaths Prompt WHO To Call For 'Immediate Action'

News Weather

China's North Pole' Records Coldest Temperature At -53°

News

Spiritual Leader 'John de Ruiter' Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

News

18 People Were Killed In Back-To-Back Shootings In California

News

Thai Cabinet Approved a Budget of $240M to Hold a General Election in 2023

Ukraine War News

U.S. Likely To Approve M1 Abrams Tanks For Ukraine In Reversal

Tech News

Google Sued By Justice Dept. For Dominance In Digital Advertising

Tech News Tourism

Chinese E-commerce Platform 'Taobao' Offers Thailand VIP Packages

News Tourism

Direct Flights From Chiang Mai To Osaka To Be Launched By Thai Vietjet

News Business

Pink Line Monorail Project Is 95% Complete And Will Open In The Near Future

News Asia News

South Korea's Lunar New Year Flights Disrupted By Harsh Weather

News Asia News

Pakistan Fully Restores Power After Second Major National Breakdown

News TikTok

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley Wants to Ban TikTok in U.S.

News

New Mexico's Top Prosecutor Asked the State's Highest Court to Overturn Abortion Bans

News Tourism

Thailand Rewarded Three Hong Kong Celebrities With 5 Year Visas

News

MP Says the Legalization Of Cannabis Helps Reduce Yaba Addicts in Bangkok

News

Earthquakes Rock California In a Minute

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Earthquakes Rock California In a Minute

(CTN News) – There was a big shake in Hollywood this morning after two earthquakes rippled across California in just a few seconds.

There have been reports from celebrities and residents that at around 10am (GMT), they felt the ground move beneath their feet.

It has been reported that the first tremor was measured at around a magnitude of 4.2, according to the United States Geological Survey.

In addition, US citizens were also hit by a second “big jolt” and experienced a second ‘big shock’ within a few minutes, causing them to experience a second “big shock”.

According to the report, the second one was measured at a magnitude of 3.5.

There is an estimated 45km distance between Los Angeles and the epicenter of the earthquake.

The American people have taken to social media to let the world know that they too were affected by the earthquake.

One of them asked me, ‘Did you feel that?’ My answer to the question was ‘Yes, I did.’ There was a tremor in my apartment in West Hollywood that shook the walls of the building.

Another person commented: ‘Earthquake?

‘ There was a brief jolt felt in the East LA area.

Following the earthquake, there haven’t been any tsunami warnings issued as yet.

As the USGS tweeted earlier today, the quake was too small for alerts to be sent to local cellphones as a result.

‘We know some of you felt shaking. We hope you took protective measures such as Drop, Cover, and Hold On in order to stay safe,’ officials said to the public.

A powerful earthquake was responsible for waking up many celebrities, including Josh Gad, Chance The Rapper, and many others.

Only a few weeks prior to this earthquake, there was an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 in northern California. This earthquake caused severe damage to the region at the time.

There has been at least one death and several injuries reported as a result of this incident.

During the investigation, the police said the victims, aged 72 and 83, suffered ‘medical emergencies’ and medics were unable to reach them in time.

In cities like Chico and Ferndale, thousands of Americans were left without power as a result of the disaster.

SEE ALSO:

China’s North Pole’ Records Coldest Temperature At -53°

Cough Syrup Deaths Prompt WHO To Call For ‘Immediate Action’

Paris 2024 Olympics Construction Rushes In Full Swing
Related Topics:
Continue Reading