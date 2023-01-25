Paris 2024 Olympics Construction Rushes In Full Swing

(CTN NEWS) – With only 18 months left before the 2024 Olympics, Paris is rushing to complete construction.

The impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine on the steel industry is partly causing delays.

Only a few months before the Paris Games begin on July 26, 2024, a venue that was scheduled to be ready this summer will not be finished until the beginning of next year.

Events for rhythmic gymnastics and badminton will be held in the Porte de la Chapelle stadium in the French capital, which is a multiethnic working-class district.

After the Paralympics, the facilities will be turned over to neighborhood clubs and schools.

According to Christophe Rosa, the deputy general delegate of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympic delegation in Paris City Hall, Ukraine was originally scheduled to supply the steel for the arena.

The organization representing Ukrainian steelmakers claimed this month that the invasion by Russia and the damage of important installations caused a more than 70% decrease in output in the previous year.

To prevent delays and complete the construction by 2023, Rosa said on Monday, “We’ve identified ways to acquire steel from other regions in Europe, including the east, in Poland, but also several industrial units in Southern Europe.”

1,500 tonnes of steel are needed for the construction project, costing around 138 million euros ($150 million).

After a deal with the sportswear manufacturer, reportedly worth roughly 2.8 million euros ($3 million) annually, was authorised by city council last year, the location will now be known as Adidas Arena.

The stadium itself will house the Paris Basketball club in the future and include seating for up to 8,000 spectators for sporting events and live entertainment.

According to Paris City Hall, two gymnasiums near the arena would offer much-needed sporting amenities in one of the most underprivileged regions of the capital.

Hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers had resided there in recent years, living in unsanitary temporary camps that the police would periodically cleanout.

The facilities will hold badminton and weightlifting competitions during the Paralympics, and a wheelchair basketball team will later utilise them for practise.

As the equipment project manager for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympic delegation at city hall, Eve Brunelle said, “It’s the only arena that we’re having to build in the city of Paris for the Olympic Games.”

Many things are being renovated, including the 2024 Olympics Games practice fields.

The 2024 Olympics Village, which will house some 15,000 athletes and officials, and the swimming pool, both of which are situated in a suburban area north of Paris, are two more projects requiring significant development.

In the meantime, the French Senate on Tuesday began considering an Olympic-related law that would, among other things, allow artificial intelligence to be employed in video surveillance for the first time in the nation to detect potentially dangerous circumstances.

Facial recognition would not be permitted. Rights organizations have expressed worry over the initiative.

After Senate, the National Assembly will need to consider the bill, which also deals with combating doping in sports.

