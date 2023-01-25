Connect with us

Sports News

Paris 2024 Olympics Construction Rushes In Full Swing
Advertisement

Sports

Tottenham vs Fulham Odds, Predictions, Start time: English Premier League Picks For Jan. 23, 2023

Sports

Here Are 2023 NFL Playoff Picks And Bets By Experts On The Cowboys vs 49ers Game.

Sports

Wolves vs Man City Livestream: Watch From Anywhere

Sports

Streaming Liverpool vs Chelsea: How To Watch Premier League Soccer Anywhere

Sports

In The Final XI For FIFA 23, Jude Bellingham, Virgil Van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne Are All In

Sports

Lazio vs Bologna - Predictions, Team News, Lineups

Sports

Flyers' Ivan Provorov Refuses To Wear Pride Night Jersey

Sports

Watch Babar Azam's Scandal & Private Chats Leaked - Download Link!

Sports

What You Need To Know About Pickleball Courts And How To Choose The Right One For You

Sports

A Return To Form For David Krejci And The Bruins | Matt Vautour

Sports

Rafael Nadal Struggles In Australian Opener, But Wins 4-2

Sports

Mudryk Signs With Chelsea For $108M Over 8 1/2 Years

Sports

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Stream, TV, Lineups, And Betting Odds

Sports

The UFC Will Release Francis Ngannou, Says Dana White

Sports

Chargers Lose 31-30 To Jaguars After Rallying From 27 Points Down

Sports

Betwinner App Review 2023

Sports

Chingiz Allazov Knocks Out Superbon to Become Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion

Sports

Strategies for Winning Football Bets

Sports

Boston Celtics Achieve 30 Wins This Season With Win Over New Orleans Pelicans

Sports

Paris 2024 Olympics Construction Rushes In Full Swing

Published

23 seconds ago

on

Paris 2024 Olympics Construction Rushes In Full Swing

(CTN NEWS) –  With only 18 months left before the 2024 Olympics, Paris is rushing to complete construction.

The impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine on the steel industry is partly causing delays.

Only a few months before the Paris Games begin on July 26, 2024, a venue that was scheduled to be ready this summer will not be finished until the beginning of next year.

Events for rhythmic gymnastics and badminton will be held in the Porte de la Chapelle stadium in the French capital, which is a multiethnic working-class district.

/ AP

After the Paralympics, the facilities will be turned over to neighborhood clubs and schools.

According to Christophe Rosa, the deputy general delegate of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympic delegation in Paris City Hall, Ukraine was originally scheduled to supply the steel for the arena.

The organization representing Ukrainian steelmakers claimed this month that the invasion by Russia and the damage of important installations caused a more than 70% decrease in output in the previous year.

To prevent delays and complete the construction by 2023, Rosa said on Monday, “We’ve identified ways to acquire steel from other regions in Europe, including the east, in Poland, but also several industrial units in Southern Europe.”

1,500 tonnes of steel are needed for the construction project, costing around 138 million euros ($150 million).

After a deal with the sportswear manufacturer, reportedly worth roughly 2.8 million euros ($3 million) annually, was authorised by city council last year, the location will now be known as Adidas Arena.

/ AP

The stadium itself will house the Paris Basketball club in the future and include seating for up to 8,000 spectators for sporting events and live entertainment.

According to Paris City Hall, two gymnasiums near the arena would offer much-needed sporting amenities in one of the most underprivileged regions of the capital.

Hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers had resided there in recent years, living in unsanitary temporary camps that the police would periodically cleanout.

The facilities will hold badminton and weightlifting competitions during the Paralympics, and a wheelchair basketball team will later utilise them for practise.

As the equipment project manager for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympic delegation at city hall, Eve Brunelle said, “It’s the only arena that we’re having to build in the city of Paris for the Olympic Games.”

/ AP

Many things are being renovated, including the 2024 Olympics Games practice fields.

The 2024 Olympics Village, which will house some 15,000 athletes and officials, and the swimming pool, both of which are situated in a suburban area north of Paris, are two more projects requiring significant development.

In the meantime, the French Senate on Tuesday began considering an Olympic-related law that would, among other things, allow artificial intelligence to be employed in video surveillance for the first time in the nation to detect potentially dangerous circumstances.

Facial recognition would not be permitted. Rights organizations have expressed worry over the initiative.

After Senate, the National Assembly will need to consider the bill, which also deals with combating doping in sports.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Tottenham vs Fulham Odds, Predictions, Start time: English Premier League Picks For Jan. 23, 2023

Here Are 2023 NFL Playoff Picks And Bets By Experts On The Cowboys vs 49ers Game.

Wolves vs Man City Livestream: Watch From Anywhere
Related Topics:
Continue Reading