Delta A350 Encounters Severe Turbulence, Causing 11 Injuries
(CTN News) – During the approach to Atlanta, the Delta A350 encounters severe turbulence

There was an incident that occurred on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, and involved Delta Air Lines flight DL175 from Milan (MXP) to Atlanta (ATL), which took place on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

An Airbus A350-900 with registration code N576DZ was operating the flight, which was operated by a three-year-old Airbus A350-900.

There was nothing unusual about the 9hr47min flight until the approach. There were severe turbulences encountered by the jet about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta.

As a result of the incident, 151 passengers and 14 crew members were injured, and 11 of them were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment. It is fortunate that none of the injuries are life-threatening.

In the words of a Delta spokesperson:

In spite of the fact that aviation is, by far, one of the safest forms of transportation, we often forget the simplest method of protecting ourselves when we are on our way to a destination, which is by wearing our seatbelts.

While crews are often aware that there is turbulence on the ground, it can be difficult to predict severe turbulence when it occurs.

So it is important to buckle up when seated, and it is especially important to buckle up when the seatbelt sign is on.

This incident is noteworthy for the following reasons:

There are a few things that stand out about this story.

The fact that the flight had less than half the capacity I find surprising in this summer of unprecedented transatlantic demand. On Delta’s A350-900s, which are ex-LATAM planes, there are 339 seats (well, at least this version, which is an ex-LATAM plane), and there were 151 passengers on board, which is a 45% load factor.

It’s true that a lot of kids have gone back to school, but for a transatlantic flight before Labor Day (the traditional end of the peak summer travel season), that seems like a mighty quiet flight.

As a second point, if this Delta turbulence occurred approximately 40 miles from Atlanta, it is likely that the crew was already preparing the cabin for landing and that the seatbelt sign was illuminated.

I understand that crew members could have been injured, although I wonder how many of those 11 injuries were sustained by passengers, given that they should have been seated with their seatbelts fastened.

The bottom line

During the approach to Atlanta Airport yesterday, a Delta Airbus A350 was subjected to severe turbulence, resulting in 11 injuries among the passengers and crew.

This is probably a good thing since the flight was not very full and that the incident took place during descent (when the seatbelt sign was presumably on), as otherwise many more people could have been injured. It is hoped that those who were injured will recover quickly.

