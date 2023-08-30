Alibaba.Com Shows Off Trends In Consumer Electronics Sourcing

(CTN News) – Alibaba.com will reveal the latest digital sourcing trends in consumer electronics at IFA Berlin, one of the world’s leading trade shows for consumer electronics (1st-5th September 2023).

There is a forecast that by 2028, the consumer electronics segment is expected to generate a total revenue of £27 billion and a volume of 175.4 million units, providing a significant opportunity for UK businesses.

In accordance with Alibaba.com’s own data, between 1st January and 30th July 2023, the gross merchandise value (GMV) of consumer electronics products sold on Alibaba.com increased by 43% in comparison to the same period in the previous year.

Taking part in the IFA for a second time, Alibaba.com will showcase a range of the latest consumer electronics products at their booth, including portable monitors, wireless chargers, and storage products among others.

A recent study by Alibaba.com indicates that LCD monitors (YoY + 16.4%), smart watches (YoY + 14.4%), earphones and in-ear headphones (YoY + 10.5%), as well as mobile phone cases (YoY + 7%) were among the top performing consumer electronics categories last year based on the latest trends data.

At the Alibaba.com booth at IFA in Hall 6.2, Booth 111,

Alibaba will also present a ‘hybrid tradeshow’ where business buyers will be able to see and test physical products from selected suppliers and speak with them in person about their products.

In the course of the online event, business buyers will be able to interact with thousands of consumer electronics manufacturers from around the world, many of whom offer highly customizable products, as part of the online event.

On top of that, it is worth mentioning that millions of consumer electronics products are available on Alibaba.com with an on-time Delivery Guarantee, thus further enhancing the supply chain security for business buyers looking to create a stable supply chain.

Besides offering a global B2B sourcing platform, it also offers Trade Assurance, which is a service that protects online orders placed and paid through the platform against fraud, which it offers in addition to its B2B sourcing platform.

