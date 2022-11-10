3 Americans Found Dead From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Mexico City Airbnb

(CTN NEWS) – 3 Americans died from carbon monoxide poisoning in an apartment rented in Mexico City, the city’s attorney general’s office reported.

The office initiated an investigation on October 30, it said, looking into the death of three foreigners who may have been dead by carbon monoxide poisoning by gas inhalation in an apartment in Cuajimalpa de Morelos, La Rosita.

According to the attorney general’s statement on Tuesday, the gas was carbon monoxide.

A woman’s and two men’s bodies were discovered after security guards at a residential complex detected a strong gas smell of carbon monoxide poisoning in the apartment.

Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall’s friend Cortez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.

Mexico City prosecutors said that investigators believe the trio died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Marshall, a 12th-grade English teacher at Rosenwald Collegiate High School in New Orleans, loved to travel, said his mother, Jennifer Marshall.

“In his short 28 years, we can draw comfort from the fact he did travel, and he did live a very, very full life,” she said Wednesday.

The trio had been in the city to mark Día de Los Muertos, a celebration traditionally held on Nov. 1 and 2 to honor the dead, their relatives have said.

Florence told her boyfriend by phone on Oct. 30 that she wasn’t feeling well, WAVY reported.

At some point, the call dropped, and Florence’s boyfriend could not reach her again, so he contacted the Airbnb host and asked for a checkup on the group, the station reported.

Authorities found all three dead, WAVY reported. An official cause of death is under investigation.

Their death was determined at the scene by paramedics, according to the report. The attorney general’s office has ordered an investigation. There has been no public identification of the three Americans.

CNN affiliate WDSU reported that the:

“US Embassy confirmed the deaths and closely monitored local authorities’ investigation. All appropriate consular assistance will be provided. Concerning the families’ privacy, we have nothing further to add.”

The company called the deaths a “tragedy” and said it was ready to assist with any inquiries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones as they grieve such an unimaginable loss. As the authorities investigate what happened, we are focusing on supporting those affected,” the online home rental company said.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

23-year-old Protester Arrested for Throwing Eggs at King Charles III

Police Arrest Chinese Man Posing as a Diplomat, with Fake ID