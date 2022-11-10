Police Arrest Chinese Man Posing as a Diplomat, with Fake ID

Police arrested a Chinese man for possessing a fake ID card and having a fake diplomat’s limousine, escort police motorcycle, and military uniform.

Mr. Shao Xiaobo, 33, was arrested in Bangkok’s Sutthisarn neighbourhood on Wednesday, said Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nuchanart told a press briefing.

The deputy immigration police chief said police found the man with a fake ID card and two passports while rounding up criminal suspects to ensure Apec summit security.

Police officers suspected his ID card was fake and arrested him.

The suspect denied having a fake ID card, he said someone told him to buy one, but he didn’t.

The Chinese man admitted he drove a luxury car with a police motorcycle in front of the association building but said his friend arranged the vehicles.

Pol Maj Gen Phanthana said the police motorcycle was fake, and the limousine was decorated as an embassy car but had private license plates.

Police say the suspect joined the association three years ago to do business in the country.

He told the Deputy immigration police chief that he hadn’t started his business yet.

Police officers also found a military uniform with the suspect’s Chinese name in English in his association room. Police also found 6 air guns in his room.

The Chinese man was accused of misleading immigration police and using a fake ID card for Thailand.

Police are checking his passports with Interpol and the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok.