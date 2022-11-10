Connect with us

News Crime

Police Arrest Chinese Man Posing as a Diplomat, with Fake ID
Advertisement

News World News

US Carbon Credits Scheme Frowned Upon at COP27 Climate Summit

News Tech

Meta Layoffs 11,000 Employees: Read Mark Zuckerberg’s letter

News

Alaska Senate Race Predicted To Go To Republican

News

Maloney Concedes Defeat In The New York Democratic Primary

News

Lina Hidalgo Wins Harris County Judge Race Over Alexandra Del Moral Mealer

News

Brittney Griner Being Moved To A Russian Penal Colony, Her Lawyer Reports

News

Midterm Media Coverage: A Night of Narrative Search

News

What are the US Midterms Elections? A Simple Guide

News

Women's Groups Fight for Better Access to Abortion in Thailand

News News Asia

Thailand's High Speed Railway Way Behind Schedule Only 15% Complete

News Crime

Thai Police Arrest Chinese Triad Kingpins, 3 Flee on Private Jet

News

Today Is Election Day. Texas Voter Requirements.

News Southern Thailand

New Zealander, 63 Found with Huge Weapons Cache in Phuket

News Legal

Thai Government Does a 360 Reversal on Foreigners Owning Land

News Tech

Thailand to Crack Down on Cybercrime

News Health

The Last Total Lunar Eclipse Is Coming on 8th November Until 2025. Here's why we're Fascinated by it

News

Subtropical Storm; Florida's East Coast Is Under Hurricane Watch Ahead Of Subtropical Storm Nicole

News Regional News

Cyber Police Warn Thai Women Over Romance Scams

News Automotive

Japan Warns Biden's $7500 EV Tax Credit Will Cost Auto Workers Jobs

News

Police Arrest Chinese Man Posing as a Diplomat, with Fake ID

Published

2 hours ago

on

Chinese Man Posing as a Diplomat, with Fake ID

Police arrested a Chinese man for possessing a fake ID card and having a fake diplomat’s limousine, escort police motorcycle, and military uniform.

Mr. Shao Xiaobo, 33, was arrested in Bangkok’s Sutthisarn neighbourhood on Wednesday, said Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nuchanart told a press briefing.

The deputy immigration police chief said police found the man with a fake ID card and two passports while rounding up criminal suspects to ensure Apec summit security.

Police officers suspected his ID card was fake and arrested him.

The suspect denied having a fake ID card, he said someone told him to buy one, but he didn’t.

The Chinese man admitted he drove a luxury car with a police motorcycle in front of the association building but said his friend arranged the vehicles.

Fake ID

Pol Maj Gen Phanthana said the police motorcycle was fake, and the limousine was decorated as an embassy car but had private license plates.

Police say the suspect joined the association three years ago to do business in the country.

He told the Deputy immigration police chief that he hadn’t started his business yet.

Fake ID

Police officers also found a military uniform with the suspect’s Chinese name in English in his association room. Police also found 6 air guns in his room.

The Chinese man was accused of misleading immigration police and using a fake ID card for Thailand.

Police are checking his passports with Interpol and the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins