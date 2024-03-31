Connect with us

Brian Chira: Kenyans shocked at TikTok Star's funeral
Brian Chira: Kenyans shocked at TikTok Star’s funeral

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Brian Chira: Kenyans shocked at TikTok Star's funeral

(CTN News) – A funeral can be a time of melancholy contemplation for family and friends, but in this day and age, when the departed may have revealed intimate information about their lives to a large following, fans who believe they know them may have other thoughts. A 23-year-old Brian Chira orphan’s typical burial in Kenya would most likely have a large attendance of people who knew him well.

However, TikToker Brian Chira perished in a car accident outside Nairobi two weeks ago. In just over a year, he had accumulated a fan base of almost 400,000 people. Many people were pleased and occasionally horrified by his frank, hilarious movies about social and relationship concerns, which he gave directly to the camera.

His fans, known as the “Chira Clan,” wanted to pay tribute after his tragic death. They contributed to a funeral fund, which raised more than $60,000 (£48,000) for the burial, taking the organizers by surprise.

However, Chira’s relatives and neighbors are still in shock after thousands of people deluged his burial in Gitei, a peaceful and secluded village in central Kenya. Tuesday’s event was originally planned for 500 people, but attendees grew to over 5,000.

Brian Chira: Kenyans shocked at TikTok Star's funeral

Massive and rowdy

“These were just random TikTok users; no one really mobilized them. We assumed they were going to another burial in the neighborhood,” one of the event organizers, Chira’s friend Faustine Lukale, told the BBC. Lukale, also known on social media as Baba Talisha, has a large following for his photos.

He said they needed to rapidly set up more tents and seats for the growing number of mourners. Though the kids had been commended for facilitating the funeral, several appeared to misbehave.

Villagers claimed they had never seen such a large and disorderly crowd of young people; some of them were intoxicated. Religious figures were denied the opportunity to lead the funeral service because some appeared to push other mourners aside to live stream, capture movies, and take selfies around Chira’s tomb, according to local media.

Videos and photographs of the burial went viral on social media. Such a large crowd of young people is unusual even during Kenyan election campaigns. Chira was still a trending issue in Kenya, with over 7,000 posts on X just days after his funeral.

In December 2022, TikTok rose to prominence after a local TV station interviewed Chira as a witness to a car accident. Chira’s command of English and appealing demeanor drew viewers in during the viral interview.

He used the instant exposure to establish a large online presence. Brian Chira was orphaned as a child and had to drop out of university due to financial constraints. His grandmother, Esther Njeri, stated that Brian Chira was left in her care at the age of eight after his mother died.

Brian Chira: Kenyans shocked at TikTok Star's funeral

Arrested and charged

Brian Chira later revealed in a radio appearance that he was HIV positive, which caused him to drink and become depressed. His life hardships contributed to his success as a content creator, as he used his platform to convey his experiences with captivating honesty.

However, as an eager TikTok user, Brian Chira was no stranger to controversy, and his online outbursts frequently got him in trouble. In August of last year, he was detained and charged with cyber-harassment against another TikTok user.

In other videos, he also wore women’s clothing, which infuriated some viewers. On the night of March 16, his body was discovered on a road after being hit by a truck that subsequently sped away in Kiambu County, roughly 16 kilometers (10 miles) from Nairobi. The police stated they were still searching for the driver.

After his death, his TikTok community banded together, and on the day of the burial, they arrived in hired buses, some wearing memorial T-shirts and hoodies.

However, the crowd denied the family and villages the opportunity to bury Brian Chira with respect, according to the organizers. “We did not like how they dressed, smoked, and drank in front of us. “They didn’t even respect the clergy,” a villager told the Nation news website.

Another villager expressed sadness over the use of disrespectful phrases during the burial.

Brian Chira was buried next to his great-grandfather, and the people watched as the content creators stepped on the graves, which violated customary Kikuyu norms. A few police officers stationed to regulate the gathering appeared overwhelmed and watched from a distance as people jostled to take pictures at the cemetery.

“I had to whisk away Chira’s grandmother even before the end of the burial,” she stated. Even after the burial, no TikTok came to the family to say sorry for the loss; Brian Chira’s grandmother was really disappointed,” he said.

Following the funeral, several people were seen using alcohol to water the flowers at Chira’s cemetery, which shocked religious leaders and townspeople even more. Approximately $6,000 was spent on funeral expenses, with an additional undisclosed amount for repairs and damages made by TikTokers during the event.

The remaining funds were to be distributed to the family, with part going toward constructing or purchasing a home for Chira’s grandmother. However, critics claim that the TikTokers abandoned Brian Chira while he was struggling with his life, only to celebrate his death.

