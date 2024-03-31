Connect with us

Business News

Dollar Tree Shutters 600 Family Dollar Stores
Advertisement

Business

2.27M Transactions On Coinbase Base Network Are Record High

Business

CFO Of Costco Says $60 Membership Fee Will Be Up 'When, Not If'

Business

AT&T Investigates Dark Web Leak Of Millions Of Customer Records

Business

Locksmith Dc Servleader: Your Trusted Security Solutions 2024

Business

Investments In Bitcoin ETFs Surge To $854 Million In One Week

Business Crime

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Gets to 25 Years for $8 Billion Fraud

Business

Downgrade Of State Farm General's Credit Rating

Business

Support for Legalized Casinos in Thailand Gains Momentum

Business

Residential Housing Sales in Thailand Plunged 22.5% in 2023

Business

Salesforce's AI Strategy Receives a $20 Million Investment

Business

Offshore Banking: Enjoy Success with Your Account Application

Business

Verizon's $100 Million Settlement Closes Soon, So Submit Your Claim Now

Business

Starbucks' Stock Is Struggling As Competition Heats Up In The US And Abroad

Business

ExxonMobil (XOM) Raises Alarm Over Australia's Gas Supply Outlook

Business

Coinbase's Lawsuit Against The SEC Has Resulted In A Big Win For The Agency

Business

The UBS Group Sells $8 Billion Of Credit Suisse Loans To Apollo

Business

Anthropic, Amazon's Biggest Venture Investment, Gets $2.75 Billion

Business

Black Banx CEO Michael Gastauer's Path to Fintech Revolution

Business

Tokenized BlackRock Fund Brings Trading And Crypto Closer: Bernstein

Business

Dollar Tree Shutters 600 Family Dollar Stores

Avatar of CTN News

Published

31 seconds ago

on

Dollar Tree Announces it's Closing 600 Family Dollar Stores

Dollar Tree has announced that it will close 600 of its Family Dollar stores this year. In addition, 370 Family Dollar stores and 30 Dollar Trees will close over the next few years when their leases expire.

The entire reduction by the corporation will account for 15% of its shops. According to CBS News, despite the retailer’s low prices, inflation has reduced the purchasing power of its customer base, driving shoppers to seek the best value for their money.

In addition to inflationary pressures, an increase in stealing has harmed the company’s bottom line.

Dollar Tree has not provided a complete list of stores that will be shutting.

Meanwhile, Dollar Tree’s CEO announced that the company will raise its price cap to $7 due to an increase in shoppers earning more than $125,000 per year.

“This year, across 3,000 stores, we expect to expand our multi-price assortment by over 300 items at price points ranging from $1.50 to $7,” Dollar Tree CEO Rick Dreiling stated on the company’s fourth-quarter results call earlier this month.

The change comes three years after the company upped the base price of its items to $1.25, and only months after Dollar Tree announced a $5 limit in June, according to the New York Post.

Food and snacks, as well as pet and personal care products, will fall under the $7 price point.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Raising Prices

Dollar Tree upped its price cap after noticing that more high-income customers were visiting its 16,700-plus stores across the United States while inflation raged.

“Dollar Tree added 3.4 million new customers in 2023, mostly from households earning over $125,000 per year,” Dreiling stated on the earnings call.

“The fastest-growing demographic is north of $125,000 a year in income,” he said. “It’s not like the Northeast is powerful and the West is weak. “That boat is lifting fairly evenly all the way up.”

Dollar Tree reported a net loss of $1.71 billion, or $7.85 per share, in the quarter ended February 3, compared to a profit of $452.2 million, or $2.04 per share, the previous year.

According to LSEG data, it forecasts 2024 sales of $31 billion to $32 billion, with the midpoint falling short of the estimated $31.65 billion.

“Dollar Tree added 3.4 million new customers in 2023, mostly from households earning over $125,000 per year,” stated Dollar Tree CEO Rick Dreiling during the company’s earnings call earlier this month. Dollar Tree Inc.

Following the losses, Dollar Tree announced plans to liquidate roughly 1,000 shops, including its eponymous general discount stores and sibling chain Family Dollar.

Family Dollar will eliminate 600 locations in the first half of 2024 and another 370 stores over the next few years as store leases expire, the business announced Friday.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies