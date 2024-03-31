Connect with us

Thailand is in Talks with China and Laos about Building More Air Routes
(CTN News) – Thailand is in talks with China and Laos about opening new air routes to relieve congestion on the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) existing flight path.

Thailand in talks with China and Laos on opening new air routes

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Co., Ltd. (Aerothai) president Nopasit Chakpitak stated on March 29 that after the three countries agree on new aircraft routes between Thailand and China via Laos, they will seek ICAO certification.

Chakpitak stated that the routes could be opened in early 2026 if they meet the ICAO’s safety regulations.

According to him, Asia’s airline business is rapidly expanding, particularly in China and India, after purchase orders for over 1,000 aircraft. Aerothai, a governmental corporation under the Ministry of Transport, has recognized the need to expand airspace capacities to accommodate the anticipated growth.

He explained that the proposed parallel routes between Thailand and China would allow for flights between the northern Thai provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai and key Chinese cities such as Kunming, Guiyang, Chengdu, Tianfu, Chongqing, and Xian. Aerothai expects more than 900,000 flights to Thailand this year, up from 800,000 in 2023. The figure is predicted to reach one million in 2025, matching the pre-pandemic level.

