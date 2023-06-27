Connect with us

US Retailers Targeted by Bomb Threats, demanding bitcoin and Gift Cards: Report
(CTN News) – In a recent development, law enforcement authorities in the United States are actively investigating a series of bomb threats directed towards various retail firms, including Kroger, Walmart, Amazon’s Whole Foods Market, and others.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that the threatening calls demanded payments in the form of gift cards, bitcoin, or money. The callers warned of detonating bombs if the requested payments were not made.

FBI Collaborates with Local Law Enforcement to Address Bomb Threats

Incidents have been reported across the country, with specific instances highlighting the seriousness of the threats. At a Whole Foods Market store in Chicago, an employee was informed of a pipe bomb placed within the premises and demanded $5,000 worth of bitcoin.

Similarly, at a Kroger-owned store in New Mexico, an employee received a call instructing her to wire money, accompanied by a threat that a bomb would detonate if the police were alerted. However, subsequent investigations by the police found no evidence of suspicious items within the stores, as reported by concerned employees.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the domestic intelligence and security service of the United States, has joined forces with local and state law enforcement officials to address these alarming threats. The FBI has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement authorities.

Tracking down the culprits has proven challenging for investigators due to the use of blocked phone numbers by the callers. Authorities remain uncertain about the extent of organization behind these threats and the geographical location of the perpetrators.

Bomb Threats Targeting US Retailers: An Organized Effort?

Notably, individual stores have only received one threat so far, and some calls did not involve specific payment demands, further complicating the investigation.

Law enforcement officials emphasize the significance of treating each call seriously. They advise businesses not to comply with the extortion demands and instead encourage store staff to gather as much information as possible during their interactions with the callers. This information will be crucial in identifying the individuals responsible for these threats.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities request the cooperation and assistance of the public in reporting any suspicious activities. The seriousness of these bomb threats underscores the need for heightened awareness and a collaborative effort to ensure public safety and bring the culprits to justice.

