International Investigation Launched into Loss of Titan Submersible Carrying Five People to the Titanic

(CTN News) – An international group of agencies, including the US Coast Guard, the US National Transportation Safety Board, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, the French marine casualties investigation board, and the United Kingdom Marine Accident Investigation Branch, is diligently investigating the implosion of the Titan submersible.

The incident occurred on June 18 while the submersible was carrying five individuals on a mission to explore the Titanic wreckage, captivating the world’s attention.

International Cooperation in the Investigation Efforts

The investigative teams from the aforementioned agencies are working closely together, aiming to determine the cause of the tragic implosion. Coordinated efforts are underway at the port of St. John’s, Newfoundland, in collaboration with Canadian authorities, who play a crucial role due to the involvement of the Canadian-flagged vessel, the Polar Prince.

Salvage Operations and Mapping of the Accident Site

Ongoing salvage operations are being conducted to recover debris from the sea floor in the North Atlantic, where the Titan submersible imploded. The accident site has been mapped, providing valuable information for the investigation. However, no specific timeline has been provided for the completion of the investigation.

Goals of the Investigation: Advancing Maritime Safety Worldwide

Captain Jason Neubauer, the chief investigator of the US Coast Guard, expressed the primary objective of the investigation: to prevent similar occurrences and enhance maritime safety globally. The Coast Guard board holds the authority to make recommendations for civil or criminal sanctions, if necessary.

Discovering Debris near Titanic Shipwreck

The US Coast Guard recently announced the discovery of debris from the Titan submersible approximately 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the Titanic shipwreck on the ocean floor. The wreckage was found at a depth of about 12,500 feet (3,810 meters) underwater, adding further evidence to the investigation.

Canada’s Role in the Investigation Process

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has initiated its own investigation into the loss of the submersible. Given that the Polar Prince, the Titan’s mother ship, departed from a Canadian port and the incident occurred in international waters, Canada is leading the safety investigation.

Relevant information collected by the Canadian Transportation Safety Board will be shared with other agencies, including the US National Transportation Safety Board and the US Coast Guard, while adhering to Canadian legal limitations.

Collaborative Approach and Information Sharing among Agencies

Efforts are being made to avoid duplicating investigative efforts and to foster collaboration among the involved agencies. Information sharing is crucial, allowing agencies to combine their findings effectively.

Potential Criminal Investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced their intent to study the circumstances surrounding the Titan deaths to determine if a full investigation is warranted.

A comprehensive investigation will be pursued only if there is evidence suggesting a potential breach of criminal, federal, provincial law. The involvement of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police adds another dimension to the investigation, focusing on potential criminal aspects of the incident.