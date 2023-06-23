Biden Signs Executive Order to Expand Access to Contraception and Protect Reproductive Rights

(CTN News) – U.S. President Joe Biden has taken a significant step to protect and expand access to contraception by signing an executive order.

This move comes in response to concerns raised after a Supreme Court ruling last year overturned the constitutional right to abortion, raising fears that birth control could also face restrictions. The order aims to increase women’s access to contraception and reduce out-of-pocket costs.

The executive order directs federal departments to explore requiring private insurers to offer expanded contraception options under the Affordable Care Act. This may involve covering more than one product and simplifying the process of obtaining care.

By building upon the progress made under the Affordable Care Act, the order aims to dismantle barriers that hinder women from accessing contraception prescribed by their healthcare providers.

Biden’s Order Addresses Barriers to Contraception Access after Roe v. Wade Decision

Recognizing the need for affordable over-the-counter contraception, including emergency contraception, the order also instructs the government to explore ways to make these options more accessible. This may involve collaborating with pharmacies, employers, and insurers to address the issue.

Furthermore, the order prioritizes improving access to family planning services and supplies for individuals covered by Medicaid and Medicare programs. This initiative ensures that people from diverse backgrounds have equitable access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare.

The executive order follows the Supreme Court’s overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, intensifying concerns about reproductive rights. President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to deliver remarks marking the one-year anniversary of this landmark decision.

While the House of Representatives, under Democratic control, passed a bill last year to safeguard access to contraception, it was subsequently blocked in the Republican-controlled Senate. Recently, two senators introduced a bill with similar goals, but its passage would require Senate and House support.

In support, leading reproductive rights groups, including EMILYs List, NARAL Pro-Choice America, and Planned Parenthood Action Fund, have endorsed President Biden and Vice President Harris for reelection in 2024. These organizations recognize their commitment to defending and advancing reproductive rights.

In conclusion, President Biden’s executive order reinforces access to contraception and safeguards reproductive rights. The order seeks to address barriers, lower costs, and improve the availability of contraceptives, with a focus on expanding coverage under the Affordable Care Act and exploring options for affordable over-the-counter contraception. The goal is to ensure that individuals can access the family planning services and supplies they need regardless of their circumstances.

