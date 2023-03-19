Google Search For “Lance Reddick Cause of Death” Hits 2 Million

(CTN NEWS) – Google search trends on the Lance Reddick Cause of Death had reached over 2 million in the hours following news that he died of natural causes at 60.

Reddick’s spokesperson Mia Hansen claimed that he passed away “suddenly” on Friday morning and that natural causes were to blame. No other information was offered.

Character actor Lance Reddick excelled in portraying stern, frigid, and sometimes sinister authorities in series like “The Wire,” “Fringe,” and the “John Wick” series.

Reddick’s “The Wire” co-star Wendell Pierce paid tribute on Twitter. He called himself a guy of extraordinary strength and grace. As talented a musician as an actor, he was.

The pinnacle of style Chad Stahelski, the director of “John Wick — Chapter Four,” and star Keanu Reeves expressed their “great sadness and heartbreak at the loss” and dedicated the movie to Reddick.

Lance Reddick Career

Reddick usually played tall, reserved, and refined men of distinction while dressed in suits or dapper uniforms.

His portrayal of the stiff-upper Lt. Cedric Daniels on HBO’s “The Wire,” where his character was agonizingly caught in the murky intrigues of the Baltimore police department, is what made him most famous.

Creator of “The Wire,” David Simon, tweeted his appreciation for Reddick:

“Consummate professional, devoted collaborator, charming and compassionate man, faithful friend. I might go on, but I won’t. This is very tragic. And much too quickly.

“I’m an artist at heart. I believe that I am an expert in my field. Reddick told the Associated Press in 2009,

“I knew I was at least as skilled as the other students when I went to theatre school, but because I was a Black man and I wasn’t handsome, I knew I’d have to work my backside off to be the best that I could be and to be noticed.”

In addition, Reddick has portrayed the multi-talented Continental Hotel concierge Charon in Lionsgate’s “John Wick” movies, including the fourth installment of the series.

Which will be released later this month, as well as the special agent Phillip Broyles on Fox’s “Fringe,” the stylish Matthew Abaddon on “Lost,” and many other roles.

Lance Reddick Acheivements

Without Lance Reddick and the unmatched depth he added to Charon’s humanity and unflappable charisma, the universe of Wick would not exist.

We will remember Lance as our charming, happy friend and Concierge, not as someone who leaves behind an irreplaceable legacy or a huge body of work, Lionsgate stated in a statement.

Reddick received a SAG Award nomination in 2021 for his work in the ensemble of Regina King’s movie “One Night in Miami.”

He frequently appeared on “Intelligence,” “American Horror Story,” and “Bosch,” where he spent seven years.

His upcoming projects include “Shirley,” a Netflix biopic of former congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, and a remake of “White Guys Can’t Jump” for 20th Century Fox.

He was also scheduled to appear in “The Caine Mutiny Court Martial” and “Ballerina,” two “John Wick” spinoffs.

Baltimore-native Reddick, who attended Yale University’s acting programme and graduated, found success after receiving guest or recurring roles on “CSI: Miami” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Also, he appeared in movies including “The Siege,” “I Dreamed of Africa,” and “Great Expectations.”

Lance Reddick Cause of Death

Reddick’s breakthrough role as an addicting undercover officer in season four of “Oz” marked the beginning of his successful acting career.

“Television has never piqued my curiosity.It has always been a means to an end for me. Like many other actors, I was just interested in working in theatre and movies. Oz, though, transformed television.

It began HBO’s dominance over high-caliber, provocative, artistic programming. He described it to The Associated Press as “something that evokes the classic movies of the 1960s and 1970s” in 2011.

“When the chance for ‘Oz’ presented itself, I seized it. Even as a man who had never wanted to be on television, I realised I had to be on this show after I read the “The Wire” pilot.”

Reddick pursued a piano and classical composition education at the esteemed Eastman School of Music. “Contemplations and Remembrances,” his debut album, was published in 2011.

He portrayed Central Intelligence Agency director Jeffrey Tetazoo in the CBS drama “Intelligence” as Jeffrey Tetazoo.

He portrayed Papa Legba, a mediator between the human race and the spirit world, on “American Horror Story: Coven”.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and his kids Christopher Reddick and Yvonne Nicole Reddick.

His death was initially reported by the celebrity news website TMZ.com.

