U.S and Thailand Convened in Bangkok for the Third Joint Committee Meeting on Science and Technology

(CTN News) – The United States and the Kingdom of Thailand convened in Bangkok for the third Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) on science and technology, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the partnership between their scientific communities.

Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs (OES), Jennifer R. Littlejohn, co-chaired the discussion alongside Associate Professor Pasit Lorterapong, Ph.D., Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Thailand Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation (MHESI). This meeting symbolized the mutual benefits of the robust 190 years of diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Delegations from U.S. and Thailand Participate in In-depth Discussions

The JCM agenda covered a wide range of science and technology policy and research priorities, including energy and climate change mitigation, infectious and non-infectious diseases, biodiversity, agriculture, water, climate change adaptation, STEM education and entrepreneurship, the innovation pipeline, and environmental conservation for the benefit of people and economies.

The U.S. delegation comprised leaders and experts from various agencies, including the Department of Energy (DOE), National Science Foundation (NSF), U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Smithsonian Institution, Center for Disease Control (CDC), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and U.S. Department of State.

The participating Thai agencies included the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR), National Innovation Agency (NIA), National Science Museum Thailand (NSM), Thailand Center of Excellence for Life Sciences (TCELS), Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Ministry of Public Health, and Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation.

The JCM was held under the bilateral Agreement Relating to Scientific and Technical Cooperation between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand, initially signed in 2013 and extended in 2018.

U.S. and Thailand Share Commitment to Mutual Trust and Mutual Interest

As emphasized in the 2022 U.S.-Thailand Communique on Strategic Alliance and Partnership, Secretary of State Blinken and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don reaffirmed the steadfast commitment of both nations to the principles of mutual trust, mutual respect, and mutual interest.

With a shared history and common values, the United States and the Kingdom of Thailand are dedicated to building resilient, inclusive democracies and advancing human rights.

The third U.S.-Thailand JCM signifies the revitalization of bilateral scientific and technological cooperation dialogues, expanding and strengthening collaboration.

Continued scientific engagement and people-to-people ties between the United States and Thailand will propel both economies forward and contribute to a more resilient future for all citizens.

The United States and the Kingdom of Thailand prioritize research and development that benefits their citizens, rooted in a shared commitment to foundational scientific values and principles.

These include openness, transparency, honesty, equity, fair competition, objectivity, and democratic values. Both partners strive to create inclusive scientific research communities and uphold principles for scientific cooperation, such as promoting the integrity and security of the international scientific enterprise while encouraging participation from researchers and organizations across all sectors.